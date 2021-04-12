When Priyanka Chopra found Deepika Padukone ‘too cute’

Priyanka Chopra knows the tricks of her trade4 too well. She knows the “mool mantra” – Jo Dikhta Hai wohi Bikta Hai – and thus does not miss a beat to grab headlines. Grab headlines she does with pithy little titbits which entertainment reporters always fall for and oblige.

Actress Deepika Padukone recently shared a childhood picture on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Deepika had called herself ‘Indiranagar ki gundi’. The photo showed a baby Deepika at home. The caption line was to cash in on a viral ad featuring Rahul Dravid as ‘Indiranagar ki gunda’.

And her Bajirao Mastani co-star, Priyanka Chopra, commented on it – expressing her love for Deepika Padukone’s childhood picture. Priyanka wrote, “Too cute!” Priyanka also added a heart eyes emoji.

Obliging, replying to her comment, Deepika dropped a ‘love’ emoji.

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh also a star of Bajirao Mastani too posted laughing and love emojis on Deepika’s photo.

Deepika, Priyanka and Ranveer worked together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. While Ranveer played Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao, Priyanka played his wife Kashibai. Deepika played Bundelkhandi princess Mastani, who later marries Bajirao.

Priyanka Chopra recently courted some unfair and unwarranted flak from Australian Entertainment Guru – Peter Ford, who had questioned Priyanka Chopra being given the opportunity of ann9ouncing some nominations in Oscars 2021. Here is the tweet from Peter Ford:

Peter Ford @mrpford

No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.

No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees. pic.twitter.com/7UAUE5WsBZ — Peter Ford (@mrpford) March 15, 2021

Clearly miffed by Peter Ford’s tweet, Priyanka Chopra gave a befitting reply to him the next day: Here is what Priyanka wrote:

PRIYANKA @priyankachopra

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Both Priyanka and Deepika are very busy right now, with Deepika more projects announced in public. Deepika has:

Kabir Khan’s 83; The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan; Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; Shakun Batra’s untitled film; and An untitled film with Prabhas.

On the other hand, Priyanka has: