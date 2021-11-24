FIR against Kangana Ranaut for calling khalistanis ‘mosquitoes’

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using insulting language towards the pro-khalistan Sikhs in a social media post. But the way the post was written (which seems to have been taken off now), it generalised the section of Sikh community.

Taking strong offence to it, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut at the suburban Khar police station in Mumbai. (See copy of the FIR here).

“Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today… But let’s not forget one woman… The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life… Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)”, Kangana had written in her Instagram post.

The post is no longer there.

“By calling Sikh community as Khalistani terrorist organisation and stating that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi killed the Sikh members like mosquitoes Ranaut has offended the Sikh community with the objectionable words,” the complaint said.

In the complaint, the DSGMC mentioned that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a ‘Khalistani’ movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as ‘Khalistani terrorists’.

Kangana has been booked under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prohibits “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.”

A Mumbai-based member of the DSGMC team, Amarjeet Singh Sandhu filed the complaint after her post appeared on the social media. He accused Kangana of making insulting comments against his culture in an Instagram post.

After the FIR against Kangana Ranaut was filed, a delegation of the DSGMC led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader met the Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and top Mumbai police officers.

The delegation is believed to have asked the state government to take strict action against her.

