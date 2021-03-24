Good News: Victoria is COVID free

For the first time since December 11, 2020, Victoria is totally Covid free. There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria as of 23 March, 2021, according to the latest figures announced by the Department of Health and Human Services Victoria. That makes way for further easing of restrictions in the state from Friday, 26 March, 2021.

Easing of Restrictions

From 6pm on Friday 26 March Victoria will further relax its COVIDSafe Settings.

Face masks will no longer be required in retail settings but Victorians will still need to carry one with them at all times and wear it on public transport, in rideshare vehicles and taxis and in sensitive settings such as aged care facilities and hospitals.

Victorians will be able to host up to 100 people in their home per day. Outdoor gatherings in public places can also increase to 200 people.

Density limits in venues still operating under more restrictive settings – like casinos, karaoke venues and nightclubs – will move from 1 person per 4sqm to 1 person per 2sqm. This is in line with cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Additional people will also be allowed in indoor non-seated entertainment venues with an increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent capacity however, the limit of 1000 people per space remains.

Dance floors will move to the same density limit of the venue and the 50 patron cap will also be removed.

There will no longer be limits on class sizes for outdoor and indoor physical recreation or fitness classes – and unstaffed gyms will be moving from a density limit of 1 person to 8sqm to 1 person per 4sqm.

The 75 per cent cap on private and public offices workers will also be removed.

Victoria, to date has recorded a total of 20, 483 cases of COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 820.

Yesterday there were no new cases reported. 13,549 test results were received. Thank you to everyone who got tested – #EveryTestHelps.

Victoria has done a total of 5,297,850 test including 13,549 conducted in the last 24 hours prior to this announcement.

Our neighbor, New South Wales will also return to almost pre-COVID conditions from Monday, 29 March.

A whole host of restrictions will be rolled back and the cap on the number of people allowed at weddings, funerals, and private gatherings will lift. People will be allowed to sing and dance “in any environment”, including places of worship.

Finally, Australia seems to be heading to becoming COVID free, and swinging back into normal living lifestyle.