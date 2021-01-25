Tractor rally ON 26 January AFTER celebrations

Delhi Police has taken an in-principle decision to allow farmers to hold their proposed tractor rally inside the territory of the national capital on 26 January. Delhi Police will keep tight control and security in place for the rally to not let anything go wrong. The proposed tractor rally farmers will not begin until the ceremonial Republic Day celebrations organized by the government are over. In other words, tractor rally will only start after Republic Day celebrations conclude.

The three part rally will begin from three originating points being –

from Singhu border having 62 km route; from Tikri border with around 60 km route; and from Ghazipur Border with 46 km route.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Deependra Pathak has confirmed that the intelligence suggests there are miscreant elements posing threats to the proposed rally remaining peaceful. Commissioner Pathak particularly pointed to an analysis of Twitter handles done by intelligence which revealed at least 308 accounts created in Pakistan which are attempting to create confusion and thus disturbances during farmers’ rally.

“Over 300 twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over,” Pathak told media at a press conference.

Delhi Police are working out the details and the security drill for the rally.

Barricades etc. will be removed to allow farmers to enter the national capital. After they have travelled a “respectable distance, they will return to their originating points – where they have been protesting from.

“For the Delhi Police, it will be a challenging task. We have spoken to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police officers about how it will be conducted…” Commissioner Pathak added.

Commissioner Pathak said the tractor rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude.

Commissioner Pathak said, “As the farmers wanted to do a tractor rally on January 26, we have come to a conclusion that the rally will be conducted after the timing of the Republic Day Celebration ends. We have given them around 170 kilometres of distance in three routes”.

Assuring the people of Delhi, India and Indian all around the world, Commissioner Pathak said “We will have the tractor rally on January 26 and there will be no disturbance of the Republic Day celebration and security arrangements.”

According to the Commissioner, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has committed farmers protesting in tractor rally will go back to their respective originating points.

In ecess of 15,000 tractors are expected to be participating in the tractor rally.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against Modi government’s three Farm laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, asking for the new laws to be repealed.