Actor Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan who has not been as successful on screen lately, has ‘successfully’ married his friend and girl friend from school days, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. The event was kept very private and low key. Posting the wedding picture on his Instagram account, Varun wrote “Life long love just became official”.

Taking time off motherhood while hubby Virat Kohli was singing lullabies to their baby girl, Anushka Sharma was quick to congratulate the couple.

Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness ❤️

Engineering this to be an opportunity to promote her latest venture, White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra was also quick (to promote White Tiger or Congratulate the newly weds – you decide).

“Congratulations Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala. Wishing you lifelong happiness”, wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Congratulations @varundvn @natashadalal88 ❤️ Wishing you lifelong happiness!

Deepika Padukone was next. Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!” wrote Deepika also tagging Ranveer Singh, her own husband – perhaps reminding him of their marriage and vows or just sending him a message to get on Instagram and do the rightful. Of course busy Deepika would not have separate time to tell Ranveer of the wedding and ask him to send a message, even if he was sitting next to her on the same sofa. Such is the busy life of these stars.

Congratulations you two!

Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!❤️

Congratssss VD and Natasha!! 💕

Congratulations ❤️

Congrats Varun! So happy for you and Natasha ❤️

Congratulations ♥️

Congratulations 🎉

Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side. 😂👻

Congratulations to both of u ❤️❤️❤️

As per media reports, the wedding took place in Alibaug’s The Mansion House.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli reported attended the wedding. The couple had a haldi ceremony in the morning and then the weeding followed in the afternoon and into the evening.

Varun and Natasha were supposed to tie the knot last year but the COVID-19 restrictions came in the way and the whole year went by before they could plan anything.

He had just told filmfare magazine: “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

How he got bitten by the Natasha Dalal love bug, Varun re-captured it saying, “the first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it” Varun had added.

Being actors, it is not easy to work out what is true and what is made up. I guess it really does not matter – it’s their life.