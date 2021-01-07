Kangana subdues the rascal in Tharoor

‘I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you’

When ambitious politician Kamal Hassan tweeted originally in Tamil and then in English to reach wider audiences; about recognising home-making as salaried profession; little did he know that his bluff would be called out more by women than anyone else. And Kangana not only tamed Kamal Hassan, she also subdued Shashi Tharoor. Read on.

Replying to his original tweet in Tamil, Kamal Hassan, bragging about his political manifesto, wrote “We have been the torch bearers of the idea of income for housewives and have included it in our manifesto…”



Kamal Haasan @ikamalhaasan

Replying to @ikamalhaasan

We have been the torch bearers of the idea of income for housewives and have included it in our manifesto. Supreme courts remarkable judgement today on Notional income for housewives in Compensation cases thrills us.

Supporting Kamal Hassan, came a tweet from Shashi Tharoor who fully endorsed the idea.

As a politician who displays a total disconnect from India’s real politics, Shashi Tharoor did not want to be left behind, just in case the idea is espoused by the voters in Southern India.

Shashi wrote, “ I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income.”

Poor Shashi did not know what was coming for him and his new fountain of political inspiration (while his regular guru Rahul Gandhi is enjoying a break).

Kangana Ranaut responded by saying, “Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary.”

Those who believe in Indian culture and Indian way of life, Kangana’s take on the issue was very appealing – if Twitter was any guide.

Kangana’s very intelligently worded response to both Kamal Hassan and Shashi Tharoor was a befitting reply, particularly to Tharoor who is known for his eloquence and his gift of the gab.

Unsurprisingly, Tharoor bowing down to Kangana wrote, “I agree w/ @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price…”.

But the intellectual rascal in him continued to push his argument. He wrote, “But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work & also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you!”

But if Twitter was any guide, Kangana had already won the argument hands down!

