On May 13, at 9.10am AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, reached CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to see him. She had gone to Tihar jail upon his release but was unable to see him there.

It is believed AAP leadership and its head honcho Arvind Kejriwal were irate that she had been on an unexplained and extended leave in the US while the party was plunged into crisis with the arrest of Kejriwal in relation to the liquor scam.

Rumours are the high-profile lawyer and alleged ‘fixer’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kejriwal’s lawyer who arranged his interim bail – was promised a berth in the Rajya Sabha, if he were to secure his (Kejriwal’s) release in time for election campaigning.

That done last week, now the pressure was on Kejriwal to arrange a vacancy.

It is being “unofficially” reported that the AAP was contemplating Singhvi now having ‘earned’ his spot in the Rajya Sabha, should replace Swati Maliwal.

It is also being touted that Swati Maliwal had heard this and had gone to CM’s residence to clear the air but was not allowed to see Kejriwal. Instead, his former (NGO) employee, Bibhav Kumar, former private secretary and now one of the closest people to Kejriwal, allegedly beat her up, scratched her face and punched her on the chest and kicked her below the tummy, following which she contacted police.

Police attended CM’s residence but following protocol, Swati met police outside the residence and later attended police station, without lodging FIR.

All that took place between 9.12am and 9.34am on May 13.

It created a huge political storm during the election campaign and the BJP went on the offensive.

While Swati Maliwal went totally silent, Sanjay Singh, another AAP MP confirmed the incident at a specially organized press conference claiming Kejriwal is aware of what has happened and will take appropriate action in due course.

Soon, the accused Bibhav Kumar was seen next to Kejriwal in election campaign, giving the appearance of “business as usual” for the APP.

With the pressure mounting on the police in the media, because of the record of two phone calls and Swati in fact attending the police station, the Delhi police finally swung into action on Thursday, May 16 when a 2-member Delhi police team attended at Swati Maliwal’s residence to record her statement.

Breaking her silence 72 hours after the incident, Swati Maliwal has recorded her statement with the Delhi police.

Delhi Police also filed an FIR late Thursday night in which Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar has been named as the person who assaulted Swati Maliwal at CM’s official residence. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections: 354 (Assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (Word gesture or act of intent to insult), 323 (Assault) and other sections.

It is also being reported that Swati maliwal has told police that CM Arvind Kejkriwal was present at his residence when the assault took place..

Breaking her silence on the incident, Swati Maliwal said “the last few days have been very difficult”.

“What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken” Swati Maliwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important,” she added.



NCW summons Bibhav Kumar

Following the reports of assault on Swati Maliwal, the National Commission for Women (NCW), has also summoned Bibhav Kumar to personally attend a hearing on Friday, May 17 at 11 am.

NCW in the letter says, “The National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognizance of the media post captioned ‘DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her’, wherein was reported that Ms.Swati Mailwal. Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the Pvt. Secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM’s residence.”

“Now therefore, take notice that the Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th May, 2024 at 11 am. wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in-person. Take further notice that in default, the Commission may proceed to take such action, as it deems proper. Given under my hand and seal of the Commission, this 16th day of May, 2024,” the letter added.

While not much is expected to come out at the NCW, the police investigation, will, as usual, drag on months.

The temperatures will surely rise after 2 June if Kejriwal goes back in as his interim bail finishes on that date.

The true factional warlords of the APP will then have the courage to show up and the show is like to turn not only ugly, it may set in the motion to bring an end to the institution currently known as Arvind Kejriwal.

While not unexpectedly the BJP has gone on the offensive, other parties are busy sweeping the issue under the election carpet.

