Farmers’ protest turns into Kangana-Diljit spat

There cannot be any doubt – serious politics is being played through farmers’ protest against three bills were enacted earlier this year by the Modi government. Are Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh also playing politics?

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the Narendra Modi cabinet soon after the bills got the go ahead from the cabinet. It started then and there. Captain Amrinder Singh, taking a cue from the first political party of Punjab, that is of Prakash Singh Badal, was on to it in no time and the rest is history.

Now that the farmers are at the Delhi Haryana border, all activists – of all colours and variety – have jumped into the fray. The management of manipulating the opportunity is such that – the famous Shaheen Bagh protestors have also jumped in – including Bilkis Bano Dadi (of Time magazine fame for participating in Shaheen Bagh) among others.

Kangana Ranaut questioned Dadi Bilkis Bano being part of farmers’ protests but mistakenly used Dadi Mahinder Kaur’s photo. She said she(Dadi) had also joined the farmers’ protests for just Rs 100. She soon deleted tweet, but it had upset Diljit Dosanjh who thought Kangana had criticized Dadi Mahinder Kaur and got into a spat with Kangana Ranaut over it.

And the two spared no punches. Read on:

Kangana, calling Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar’s pet and herself a lioness wrote on Twitter:

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar’s pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don’t even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut attacks KJO for ‘petty’Gunjan Saxena

Another tweet from Kangana read:

“Listen you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and are using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black.”

Diljit retaliated saying, “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai…? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well).”

A Tweet from Diljit:

Sadian Maava RABB VARGIAN 🙏🏾 Jehda Sadi Maa Nu Bura Bole Oh Sadey Lai Koi STAR STOOR NI.. @KanganaTeam Jawab Zarur devi Sadi BEBE DA .. BHAJJ NA HUN.. Vaise Mainu Lagda Aj Lai Baut aa Engine Tera.. Jadon Dobara Khurk Hoi.. Das di.. PUNJABI TYAAR HEE REHNDE AA pic.twitter.com/8P4aher5MD — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

An irate Kangana responded:

“Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,m ain Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon, maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha (You are a bootlicker, the one you try to please, I take them to task everyday. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who would lie. I only spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protestor), if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise.”

Attacking Kangana for bad manners Diljit tweeted:

“Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI (You have no sense how to speak to someone’s mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another one would work for Rs 100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet’s nest. Google this Punjabi now.”

For her part Kangana says she only commented on Shaheen Bagh dadi “… cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady in to the picture and now endlessly spreading lies. Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman.”

BJP supporters are also suggesting Diljit is doing this for and on behalf of other political miscreants.