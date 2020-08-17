Kangana attacks KJo for ‘petty’ Gunjan Saxena

Kangana Ranaut has attacked filmmaker Karan Johar one more time. She shared a ‘shayari’ for Karan mocking him for stating that even the third gender has now become a part of the Indian army. For Kangana a soldier is simply a soldier and remains a soldier and she wants Karan Johar to understand that.

Reportedly, it can be understood that Kangana was talking about Janhvi Kapoor starrer film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

All the biggies of Bollywood who lost their voice for Sushant, have gotten it back to promote the movie. Hrithik Roshan, one such big name who had replied to KJo’s tweet on SSR when KJo was selling the suicide story, by writing “Lovely Karan”, after watching Gunjan Saxena, tweeted: “Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING.”

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

The reaction to this tweet was NOT – unexpectedly predictable and attack for such obvious patronizing.

Tabby @OfGrievance Aug 12

Replying to @iHrithik

Hritik is one of those starkids who supported that monster KJo when he was slyly brushing off SSR’s death as a suicide using emotional card Shameless nepo gang, really shameless.. Karma will hit u, u all will pay for jr

Another Twitter user Soumyadipta wrotr:

Soumyadipta @Soumyadipta

Wing Commander Namita Chandi was a helicopter pilot who trained with #GunjanSaxena. She served for 15 years. She writes that the training scenes are false. Srividya Rajan was the first lady officer to fly to Kargil. Not Gunjan. Karan Johar should apologise

Wing Commander Namita Chandi was a helicopter pilot who trained with #GunjanSaxena. She served for 15 years.

She writes that the training scenes are false.

Srividya Rajan was the first lady officer to fly to Kargil. Not Gunjan.

Karan Johar should apologise https://t.co/n1Zzl7ppBa — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) August 16, 2020

The movie has already faced the brunt of IAF for showing the Air Force in a negative light.

Rekha Sharma, who heads the National Commission of Women (NCW), has asked the makers to discontinue the screening of the movie and asked for an apology for showing IAF in the negative light.

Kangana wrote, “Karan Johar ke liye shayari arz hai…Humein nationalism ki dukaan chalani hai par deshbhakti nahi dikhani hai. Pakistan se war wali filmein bahut chalti hain, Hum bhi banaenge lekin uska villain bhi Hindustani hai. Ab third gender bhi aa gaya army mein lekin Karan Johar tu kab samjhega senani sirf senani hai. (Translated: A poem for Karan Johar…we want to jump aboard the nationalism bandwagon but won’t show patriotism. Films based on war with Pakistan earn money so we will make such films but the villains in these will still be Indian. Now the third gender has also entered the army, when will you understand, Karan Johar, that a soldier is simply a soldier?).”

करण जोहर पे शायरी अर्ज़ है।

हमें नैशनलिज़म की दुकान चलानी है मगर देश भक्ति नहीं दिखानी है।पाकिस्तान से वार वाली फ़िल्म बहुत पैसा कमाती है, हम भी बनायेंगे मगर उसका विलेन भी हिंदुस्तानी है।अब थर्ड जेंडर भी आर्मी में आ गया है मगर करण जोहर तू कब समझेगा एक सेनानी सिर्फ़ सेनानी है😁🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Kangana had previously called ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, a petty film in a Tweet.

“All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD !”

“Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film’ I don’t love my nation I just want to fly the plane’there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says, ‘papa won’t let you down’,” read another tweet from her.