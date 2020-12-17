Listen in when Kohli joins Steve Smith to share cherished memories

Virat Kohli is world no. 2 in Test matches and Steve Smith is at the top. When the two of them sit down to share their memories of the game it makes a captivating viewing. And here they are sharing their cherished experiences.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kohli goes back to India after the first Day/Night Test match in Adelaide starting this afternoon. He will join his wife who is due to give birth to their first child in early January. Ajinkaya Rahane, Kohli’s deputy is expected to lead India for the rest of the Test series. Things may change if Rohit Sharma is cleared by the BCCI to come and join the Indian squad.