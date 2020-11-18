Indian cricketers doing Test match practice in Sydney

Indian cricketers arrived in Sydney last week and are undergoing their quarantine period of isolation. To kick start their tour they have three ODIs starting on Friday 27 November. The ODIs will be followed by three games of T20. Although the Test series starts after the ODIs and T20s, the team led by the skipper Virat Kohli seem more focused on the Test series.

The boys in blue practised in simulated long-format match conditions complete with pacers using red and pink balls in Sydney on Tuesday.

Perhaps bored locked up in quarantine isolation, no matter which squad (Test, ODI or T20) all the top batsmen and bowlers were seen taking part in the practice session.

India plays the first two matches of the ODI series at the SCG on November 27 and 29, followed by their last ODI on December 2 in Canberra where they stay on for their first T20 game.

On December 4, they play their first T20 International in Canberra and fly back to Sydney for their 2nd and 3rd T20 games at the SCG on December 6 and 8.

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter by captain Virat, one could see Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj bowling in that session.

“Love Test cricket sessions,” read the tweet from Kohli.

The video showed the Indian cricketers playing with proper Test match field set and a batsman at the non-striker’s end. If that is any indication, Indians do really want to defeat Australia on their home soil although the skipper will be missing 2nd, 3rd and 4th Test matches. Whether it is possible without Kohli or not will depend squarely on the health and fitness of – only one man – Rohit Sharma who has been included only in the Test squad, perhaps to enable him to deliver his best and most punishing for Australia.

This summer India’s main strike bowler seems to be Mohammed Shami, who is a part of all the three squads. His inclusion in all three formats stems from his brilliant performance in the IPL where he took 20 wickets from 14 matches for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

He will play a crucial role in India’s Test series against Australia as well. Youngster Siraj, who is only in the Test squad, is religiously following his senior.

“The master and his apprentice. When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia’s nets. Fast and accurate!,” read the BCCI tweet.

Siraj also has had moderate success in the IPL where he took 11 wickets from nine matches for Royal Challengers Banagalore. He has played one ODI and three T20Is before and must realise how significant is his chance to play for his country and to cement his position in the team.

As reported earlier Virat Kohli will play all the ODIs and T20s and only the first and opening day-night Adelaide Test December 17-21. After the first Test Virat Kohli will fly back to India to be with his wife Anushkar Sharma who is due to give birth to their first child in January.