Monash surged 11 places, Melbourne Uni still the top

Monash University has surged 11 places to rank equal 64th globally and earn a place in the Australian top five after a best-ever result in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) 2021.

Monash climbed one place to rank fifth nationally after recording its strongest-ever result in the THE WUR, achieving gains across all categories and climbing more places than any other Australian Go8 university.

The University recorded strong performance gains across each of the five broad assessment categories, led by particularly strong results in teaching (up 5.6 points overall) and research (up 5.1 points overall). The performance gains across the categories were higher than any other Go8 university.

Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Gardner AC said the results were a strong performance indicator in the global knowledge economy, and reinforced Monash’s excellence in research and education.

“The results are a testament to Monash’s commitment, quality and vision, particularly at a time when the world needs real solutions,” Professor Gardner said.

“We will continue to pioneer new frontiers in academic research, while expanding our reach through stakeholder collaborations and engagement with students, government, industry, alumni and our academic peers to solve the greatest challenges of our age.”

The result solidifies Monash’s consistent position in the top 100 of the global rankings. The 2021 rankings considered 1527 institutions from 93 countries.

While Monash has made big gains and claimed Australian Ranking of No. 5 and World Ranking of 64, the University of Melbourne comfortably sits with No. 1 in Australia position to its claim. It sits proudly at 31 in the World rankings. Following the University of Melbourne are:

University of Sydney – Australian Ranking – 2, World Ranking – 51

Australian National University – Australian Ranking – 3, World Ranking – 59

The University of Queensland – Australian Ranking – 4, World Ranking – 62

The WUR is compiled from scholar surveys and measures universities against 13 performance indicators across five broad categories – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, citations, international outlook and industry income.