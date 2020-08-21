Did Sara Ali Khan date Sushant Singh Rajput?

We all know Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) was in a relationship with his co-star of Pavitra Rishta – Ankita Lokhande for six years. They moved in together, bought a property together and ED is looking into the instalments SSR was making towards certain properties. Such was the seriousness of that relationship. Sara Ali Khan was years away.

Then came – SSR’s Raabta – a movie which he did with Kriti Sanon. It is widely reported in the media that during the shooting of the film – the two got closer and SSR’s relationship with Ankita became a casualty. Ankita told a TV channel in one of the interviews that SSR after returning from the shoot of Raabta changed his phone number and she had not had his number or contact ever since.

It was also suggested by some media reports that SSR was in fact ‘brainwashed’ by some PR personnel in Bollywood to change girlfriend (from TV girlfriend Ankita Lokhande) to someone else in the movies – to upgrade – for better future in Bollywood to get more and bigger breaks for movies.

The simpleton soul he was, pure and unsoiled, perhaps he fell for it and Kriti Sanon came on the scene.

From what has been out in the media – Rhea was the next entry into his life after Kriti. Not true it seems as SSR close friend and a member of his ‘pro’ team Samuel Haokip has now revealed. Samuel posted on Instagram that Kedarnath brought Sara Ali Khan and SSR together and they were in a relationship – pure and simple.

Samuel wrote:

“I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love…they were inseparable…so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

“Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s life…be it family, friends and even staff.

Samuel thinks ‘Bollywood Mafia’ may have played a role in Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s poor box office performance.

“I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia.”

Also, speaking to The Times of India, Samuel said Sushant shared a better chemistry with Sara than with Rhea.

“During my time, Sara and Sushant had broken up and then Rhea had come in his life. So I always felt that he shared a slightly better bond with Sara. As I mentioned in my post, they used to respect each other. They used to share poetry with each other and seeing them together felt like watching a movie. Even when both of them were trying to have fun together or flirt with each other, they were very respectful to one another as they knew that there were people around them. The things that they said, always used to make her smile. Their energy was really pure”.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath.