Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee critical, on ventilator

India’s fight with COVID-19 continues. There are now 2,215,074 (more than 2.2 million) case of COVID-19 in India with 44, 386 deaths. Although the number of deaths is too many, compared to the US where 163, 370 people have died with more than 5 million cases of the virus and Brazil where 101752 people have lost their lives and the country is having more than 3 million cases of infection, India’s number looks small and promising.

While there are ‘Unlock 3.0’ measures in place where the government is getting back to normal (new COVID-19 normal), it is relying on the low death numbers – to weather out the COVID-19 storm. Country’s very young population – more than half of India is below 25 years according to the latest census, may be a big plus and the right attribute at the right time for Modi but the aged population, including its ageing leaders – both active and retired, may be at risk.

One such leader former President Pranab Mukherjee has already tested positive and after unlrelated brain surgery in critical condition. Mr Mukherjee on Monday underwent a brain surgery at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot.

Mr Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017 was unwell and was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors. He had been test for COVID-19 and returned a positive result for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

BTt can confirm Mr Mukherjee underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army’s R&R hospital.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

BT can further reveal that he is critical and is on ventilator support.

Mr Mukherjee, 84, active on Twitter, had said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today".

“I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the health of former President Mt Pranab Mukherjee.

Another Minister Anurag Thakur, wishing him a speedy and full recovery, tweeted: “Wishes for a speedy and full recovery Sir.”

Niti Gadkari also sent his good wishes for the former President saying, “We wish for your speedy recovery Pranab Da.”.

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress stalwart also tweeted his wishes. “Wishing you a speedy and complete recovery Pranab-da! @Sharmistha_GK”.