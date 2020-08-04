$50 million Hume Freeway upgrade at Wallan

Details of the $50 million upgrade on the Hume Freeway can be revealed for the first time with the works creating a diamond interchange at the intersection of Watson Street.

The Urban Congestion Fund project will mean new jobs for hard-working Victorians and millions flowing into the Victorian economy.

The announcement follows crucial funds being unlocked by the Morrison Government, which is fully funding the project.

Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said the Hume upgrade would make a real difference for motorists north of Melbourne.

“Motorists across Wallan will have a shorter, direct route between the Hume Freeway and the entire area,” Mr Tudge said.

“It means direct access to new precincts including planned community health centres and upgraded ambulance services.

“It will also significantly improve safety for locals getting onto the freeway.”

Federal Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum, said the congestion-busting benefits would be experienced by motorists beyond the northern suburbs of Melbourne.

“This project will mean families across this area will be getting home sooner and safer,” Mr Drum said.

“Residents should expect to see a reduction in traffic congestion around the Hume Freeway for northbound vehicles exiting the freeway in peak travel times.

“This investment is an example of the Australian Government’s commitment to ensuring local residents will be able to get home sooner and safer on Melbourne’s road network, while delivering infrastructure that is needed to meet future population and economic growth needs in Melbourne’s north.”

Mr Drum also paid tribute to the Mitchell Shire Council for its strong advocacy of the project.

This Hume Freeway upgrade will deliver new south-orientated ramps from Watson Street onto the Hume Freeway, allowing direct freeway access and reducing traffic through the Wallan town centre from commuters travelling towards Melbourne.