Sushant’s sister writes to Modi, Rhea goes into hiding

While Rhea claims faith in judiciary in a video, Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now written directly to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and appealed for #JusticeforSushant. Addressing Prime Minister Modi politely she wrote:

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate

Dear Sir,

Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.

This has come after Rhea Chakraborty released a twenty second video in reply to charges against her from her hideout. In the video she says:

“I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice,” Rhea Chakraborty said in the video, her hands folded, her face tear-stained.

“Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she added.

The video was released by her lawyer, India’s most expensive criminal lawyer Advocate Satish Maneshinde.

This video also seems to be in response to a video – where Rhea is seen in black dress doing a stand-up comic act and making fun of her boyfriend calling him a goon. Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput – SSR was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment on 14 June. Within minutes of him being found dead, police announced it was a case of suicide when there was insufficient conclusive evidence to support that. No suicide note was found.

After SSR fans raised hue and cry over social media over the handling of his case by the police, some media outlets picked up the story and finally Republic TV led by Arnab Goswami provided relentless investigative effort and reporting on a daily basis to support an independent CBI inquiry into SSR’s death.

For more than a month – from 14 June to 16 July, SSR’s his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, maintained complete silence. Finally breaking her silence on July 16 when she addressed the Home Minister of India Amit Shah and asked for a CBI inquiry to find what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Her tweets (part 1 & 2) seem to be an attempt to confirm the suicide angle.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

The demand for CBI inquiry gained momentum as the media continued to point out many inconsistencies in the story of suicide.

On July 25, SSR’s father Shri Krishna Kumar Singh (KK Singh) lodged an FIR in Patna and named Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and brother and two others as responsible for SSR’s death. The same day it was announced that a 4-member team of Bihar police had left for Mumbai to commence their investigation in to the matter of SSR’s death.

The family has claimed that crores of rupees have gone missing from SSR’s account and there is a particular amount of Rs 15 crore allegedly transferred or stolen away from his account by Rhea and/or her family.

It is also out in the media that Rhea has been and still is in alleged relationship with film maker Mahesh Bhatt. Although a struggling actress who has starred in some flopped movies, she is being portrayed as highly connected woman in Bollywood.

Thus, unsurprisingly, Mumbai’s and India’s best lawyers suddenly became available to help Rhea, who now is represented by Maneshinde and is in hiding.

Maneshinde has confirmed filing an application in the Supreme Court to transfer the Bihar investigation to Mumbai where an inquest is already underway. That application in substance contradicts Rhea’s plea tweets to Amit Shah earlier and some fear it suggests a deal has already been done with Mumbai police as to the outcome of their investigation.

Supreme Court will hear the matter on August 5.

BT believes SSR’s family has filed also filed a petition to be heard on the matter as an interested party.

It seems to be a fight between a simple, battler family who have lost their super talented young boy and the might of Bollywood who display no compunction for anyone when it comes to protecting their own and covering their tracks.