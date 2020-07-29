FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty, others

In the on-going investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput or SSR, there has been a significant development. An FIR naming Rhea Chakraborty and others was lodged by Krishna Kumar Singh in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar (where he lives) police station under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

His father filed the FIR against SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and brother – Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shobhik Chakraborty, and two others – Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

Shruti Modi is SSR’s former business manager and PR. She has been alleged to have been fully involved in the scam run by Rhea on SSR for milking his wealth off him.

Samuel Miranda is reported to be a friend of Rhea. He has been so close to Rhea that some Youtube channels are reporting Samuel Miranda to be the man whose Aadhaar Card was used to buy a SIM Card for Sushant after Sushant’s own SIM was allegedly blocked by Rhea. It is further suggested that that SIM was given to Sushant to use in his final days.

“My son was at the peak of his acting career till May 2019. During that period, Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy, so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth… He was later made to rent a house that was haunted, and that had an impact on my son,” Rajput’s father, K K Singh, has said in the FIR.

“Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea had threatened him to show doctor receipts to the media and would prove him mad. Thereafter, no person would give him work. On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case”, KK Singh further mentions in the FIR.

Sushant’s father has alleged Rhea and her family cheated the actor and exploited him financially. Moreover, they also believe that Rhea had completely cut-off Sushant from his family. In the 12 months period prior to Sushant’s death, he only spoke to his father merely five times.

It has also been reported SSR’s sister – who was living with him was allegedly driven out of the house by Rhea who was constantly fighting with her. The sister finally moved to Goregaon.

It needs to be mentioned that Rhea has already been questioned by Mumbai police. In her statement to the Mumbai Police, Rhea claimed that SSR was upset over the nature of his contract with a leading film production house.

After a long silence since June 14, on July 23, Rhea through a tweet sought a CBI probe into SSR’s death. Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rhea tweeted: “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.”

This step of Rhea was seen as part of the PR machinery at work to create the narrative that SSR committed suicide. Rhea was seen playing her part while the big head honchos controlled big media outlets.

Rhea is being seen now as someone who was there – in SSR’s life purely for money and riches that he had managed to amass in such a short time.

Not surprisingly Rhea’s financial movements and transactions are under the police scanner. She allegedly used SSR’s credit cards during a Europe tour. Rhea went to Europe to shoot an ad and all expenses were paid off SSR’s bank account barring the air tickets.

Also, allegedly on March 22, just before the lockdown was imposed, Rhea fired Sushant’s trusted bodyguard.

Did SSR suffer from depression?

All indications are, perhaps not the illness only sporadic session or two which we all normally feel in our lives. Mukesh Chhabra, the so-called friend and bro of SSR who made Dil Bechara – is on record to say he did not know SSR suffered from depression. He is the last one to work with him.

His family, if he really had any symptoms of depressive illness, were kept in the dark by Rhea.

There are mixed reports of psychiatrists in the media but indications on the record do not establish his suffering from depression – to the extent that he would hang himself.

There are other forensic arguments which make it almost impossible for it to be a suicide – and at the place where it is being claimed to have taken place.

According to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, on Tuesday night, some of the most brilliant Criminal Lawyers are being hired to defend Rhea Chakraborty.

A 10 seconds video has also emerged showing police covering the body of SSR and saying ‘ “if this video is leaked, our investigation will be destroyed.”

After SSR’s dead body was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan on 14 June, the police immediately labelled it as death by suicide. It was only after pictures emerged of his body carrying ligature marks suggesting strangulation and not death by hanging that his fans swung into action and forced the police to investigate the death and not close the case as suicide.

Several people have been called to give their statements including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Lela Bhansali, Shekha Kapur, Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Johar’s CEO Apoorva Mehta, and Movie critic Rajeev Masand among others. called in for questionin

Patna Police has formed a four-member team to carry out the investigation.