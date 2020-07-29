Big B threatens social critics to have them exterminated

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan or Big B has been in hospital with his family minus Jaya Bachchan with COVID-19 infection for the last couple of weeks. On Monday he shared the news of his daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya being released from hospital after complete recovery.

“T-3607– Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (could not hold back my tears at the news that my little grand-daughter and daughter-in-law have been discharged from hospital. O lord, thy mercy is infinite),” tweeted Big B, on his verified account, @SrBachchan.

T 3607 – T 3607 – अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू 🙏

प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

He also shared how granddaughter Aaradhya told him not to cry and assured him that he too will be discharged soon.

Expressing his thoughts in his blog Monday night, Amitabh wrote, “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

Big B and son Abhishek are still in hospital getting treated for COVID-19 although some conspiracy theorists believe the entire episode of the Bachchan family’s hospitalisation may be just brand promotion for the hospital and allege Big B may have some potential investment interests vested there.

The 77-year-old actor who has 43.5 million followers on Twitter and 20.8 million followers on Instagram has been under tremendous pressure from the fans and supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) who have been tirelessly asking for a CBI probe into his death while the megastar has kept his studied silence on the issue. Perhaps in this very context, Big B also shared how he constantly thinks of documenting his thoughts adding to, “let them hear see and read the other side of the coin.”

Fully cognizant of his trolls and in millions he wrote a note to the anonymous trolls particularly one instance, where someone had written to Big B “I hope you die with this Covid.”

In a utterly shocking, age and maturity defying venomous expression of his ill-conceived power (of his fans), Big B wrote an open letter to all such trolls where he said:

“Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!”

Talking about the force of his fan base, Big B added, “if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Thok do s***o ko’.

He ended the note with, “May you burn in your own stew !!”

In recent weeks, since the death of SSR, many people including Payal Rohatgi, have been calling Big B a hypocrite and openly attacking him for choosing to keep silent and not ask for a CBI inquiry. Big B may be targeting someone in particular and hence such impudent and virulent filth in this diatribe from such a senior, mature mind. But it is a blunder on his part and cannot be forgiven. There cannot be any justification for such a poor and misconceived arrogance in one’s public communication. I believe he should apologize to his fans who have idolized him for five decades not to see a ‘bastiwallah’ in disguise instead.

If the letter was written by a disgruntled member of Big B team, he/she should be sacked. With this letter, Big B seems to have gone completely mad, sanity defying crazy making threats to “exterminate” people. If he wrote it or approved of it, he needs psychiatric help and his family owes him a duty of care in these twilight years. His die hard fans, I am one of them, would not like to see him lose his well earned respect for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema before leaving for his heavenly abode.

Big B and Abhishek remain in hospital while being treated for the coronavirus infection.