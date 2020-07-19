Frizz: what causes it and how to fix it

Firstly, what causes your hair to frizz? Frizz is caused by a lack of moisture in hair. Your hair then tries to get its moisture from the air around it, causing the strands to swell and frizz. Other than a lack of moisture, friction and heat can also aggravate frizz. So, how can we fix it? Here are 7 ways to tame that mane.

Turn down the temperature

A hot shower may feel relaxing, but it’s deteriorating your hair health. Hot water will strip your hair of its natural oils, causing cracks to develop in the cuticles, which’ll eventually break open .

Cold water, however, soothes and seals the cuticles. This doesn’t go to say you need to shower Himalayan-style though – turning the temperature down to lukewarm will do the trick.

Ease up on the styling tools

Hot, humid weather can aggravate frizz – we all know that. And although that’s out of your hands, you can control how much you intentionally expose your hair to extreme heat.

Straighteners, curling irons, and blow-dryers will make your hair look great for now, but they also deprive your hair of its natural oils, doing long-term damage. So, go easy on these tools, and apply a heat protectant to your hair prior to use.

DO NOT towel-dry

Most of us wrap our hair in a towel after a shower, but this can prove very damaging. Towels suck the moisture of your strands, making them fragile and dry. They also cause friction, which leads to frizz.

A microfiber towel, on the other hand, retains moisture, prevents breakage, and maintains hair health. If you don’t have a microfiber towel, a tshirt also works.

*tip: throwing your hair into a loose braid after a shower will help the cuticles to seal and dry flat



Choose your hair products wisely

Your favourite shampoos and conditions may smell amazing, but check the ingredients before slathering them on.

Sulphates and alcohol extremely dry out your hair, causing strands to crisp up, so steer clear!

Instead, opt for products that are silicon or protein based. Silicones cling to your strands, creating a protective barrier around the cuticles. Proteins strengthen your tresses and repair damage by intensely hydrating your hair – all the while protecting it from humidity and heat.

Refrain from too many chemicals

Bleaching or dyeing your hair too much can ruin your hair texture, making it dry and coarse. Changing your hair colour, especially to a lighter colour, disrupts its natural moisture, weakening strands and making them fragile.

If possible, limit chemical treatments, and always hydrate your hair beforehand. Coloured hair is also more at risk of damage from UV rays, so always apply sun protectant.

Use dry shampoo every now and then

Regular shampoo presents a risk of washing away oils at your scalp, resulting in dry and frizzy hair. Washing your hair also leads to friction, adding to frizz.

Dry shampoo helps to get rid of the grease in your hair. This reduces the need to shampoo your hair, in turn reducing the possibility of your hair frizzing.

Have a balanced diet

Other than changes to your hair routine, adding certain foods to your diet will also improve overall hair health. These foods include: