Men’s Health answered on Zoom, FB

Men’s health questions answered. Men of all ages can tune into a series of FREE live evening webinars on Facebook Live and Zoom where medical experts will answer their questions about male fertility, and sexual issues as well as overall body and mental health.

The webinars available throughout this week, are part of the Healthy Male initiative that urges men to take a holistic approach to their health by seeing their GP for a regular physical check-up AS WELL as a mental check in.

Many physical issues experienced by males such as infertility, and testicular cancer can have an impact on mental wellbeing. The reverse can also be true, poor mental health is often linked to physical problems including reproduction and fertility.

Healthy Male, CEO Simon von Saldern says ‘It’s a myth that men don’t go to the doctor, they do, but not until they have a problem. We want boys and men to know that physical and mental health go together and regular maintenance of both will ensure not only earlier detection but diagnosis of many issues that go undetected.’

Reproductive and sexual health remains an awkward topic for males to talk about or seek help for. As part of Men’s Health Week Male fertility specialist Professor Rob McLachlan believes that men will be more likely to engage from the comfort and privacy of home. “This is going to be real talk about real issues that affect thousands of men, you can ask us anything you want to know about sexual health. We are hoping it will make men feel less alone and realise the importance of looking after all of their health needs’ said Professor McLachlan.

For webinar topics and times go to https://www.healthymale.org.au/mens-health-week

Key facts:

At least 10,000 Australian men have undiagnosed Klinefelter syndrome (a chromosomal disorder that leads to health and fertility issues)

Male infertility is attributed to 1 in every 5 infertile couples

Testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer in young men

1 in 10 men experience postnatal depression