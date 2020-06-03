Tips for the ‘COVIDSafe New Normal’

The effects of the COVID-19 panic have caused a massive changes to our daily lives, changes that have often happened rapidly and abruptly. Life adjustments often come with a wide range of experiences and emotions. And this COVIDSafe New Normal warrants many. Sometimes that transition can feel smooth and other times that journey to the new normal is choppy or downright bumpy. No side of our lives remains untouched by this new normal.

Be it your personal, professional or social interactions, everything you do today will have to be re-calibrated.

Some people may find themselves in survival mode, gathering information and resources necessary to function at school, work, as a person, and in our relationships with others. Others may be attempting to settle into their new routines.

For some, this means trying to combat social isolation. For many, it means learning how to live (or re-live) with friends, family members, partners, or roommates, which is not always easy. A lot of people struggle to find a distraction-free space at home that is conducive to do productive and effective work. And imagine they have to work from home and yet be productive.

For some it may take a lot more of time, effort, and energy to do the same simple tasks, and be as productive as they were before the lockdown. Some other may have to take it into their stride, be very compassionate and patient while adjusting to this new normal.

Some others may be struggling with the fatigue, frustration, sadness, anger, grief, and anxiety (among other things) of adjusting. Some others might have gone through the adjustment process just fine and found comfort in this new normal.

Theresa Nutten of Purdue university in Indiana (USA) recommends the following tips to make your acceptance of this transition a little bit softer:

This situation is both uncertain and temporary! It’s okay not to feel okay. It’s also okay (and encouraged) to seek help and support!



a. Consider this a time to reflect on who you want to be during this time.



b. Focus not on what is not but on what is within your control.



c. It’s good to be informed, and it’s a really good idea to take breaks from conversations, news, and information related to COVID-19. Adjustment is a process that looks differently for most people. This process is not liner or well-defined. Patience and flexibility are really important. a. Please be respectful of where you are in the process (some self-compassion can go a long way) and also of where others are. b. It’s okay to be curious about where your friends, family, and others are in their process and to seek to understand their wants and needs at this time. Don’t forget to tell them what you want and need too! Setting a routine can be really helpful! In addition to doing your schoolwork make sure to schedule time for your physical and emotional health, fun, creatively, social connection, and stress relief! It’s okay to set boundaries, even with family members, friends, and professors.

Just remember you aren’t alone in this adjustment process for the COVIDSafe new Normal. You have to find some peace in the chaos, and learn and know a lot more about yourself and the world around you.

Situations befall on you and you discover faculties you have always had but never put to use. This COVIDSafe New Normal has thrown up the time to question the status quo as it would not work anymore for you. But the questioning process should have no cynicism but curiosity and willingness to learn and adapt.

In this climate of COVIDSafe new normal, now more than ever is the time to see you as global citizen – to go beyond provincial and parochial limitations and feel comity with one and all.