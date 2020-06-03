Help for finances and mental health during COVID-19

Coronavirus has brought with it many challenges. These have affected both our finances and thus financial health and our mental health and wellbeing. You may be experiencing problems sleeping, mood changes, low energy levels or having issues in your relationships. During times like this, it is important to know where you can get help.

Support services

With big changes to your lifestyle it’s normal to feel worried, anxious or stressed. It can help to speak with family and friends, or connect with a health professional. There are a range of services to help people feeling anxious or overwhelmed, including:

Head to Health

For information, advice, and a wide range of support services visit www.headtohealth.gov.au.

Lifeline

For help and tips on looking after your mental health during the pandemic visit www.lifeline.org.au or call 13 11 14.

Beyond Blue

Beyond blue has a dedicated Coronavirus support service you can use by calling

1800 512 348. You can also visit www.coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au

Kids helpline

Provides free services for children and young people. For more information visit www.kidshelpline.com.au or call 1800 551 800.

Headspace

You can visit www.headspace.org.au for youth support services.

MensLine Australia

MensLine provides free support and counselling services for men. Call 1300 789 978 or visit www.mensline.org.au for more information.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, please call 000.



Financial Support

The Australian Government is providing financial help to people, businesses and sole traders affected by Coronavirus.

This is available through Services Australia and includes income support and support for households. Find out more about these services by visiting www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/covid19 or calling 131 202.

The Australian Taxation Office provides help including early release of superannuation funds and minimum drawdown rate options for retirees. Help is also available for eligible businesses, including boosting cash flow and JobKeeper payments. You can find out more about these at www.ato.gov.au/coronavirus.

You can also get free, independent and private advice from a financial adviser. You can access this by contacting the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007.

Translating and Interpreting Service

If you are a non-English speaker you can contact the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450.

They will connect you to an interpreter in your language. They will then ask you the name and phone number of the organisation you need to contact.

Stay on the line while the operator connects you and the interpreter through to the organisation.

Remember you are not alone there are many people who have suffered with their finances and also on mental health fronts. More importantly remember there is help available for you.

More information

It is important to get information from official sources. Visit www.australia.gov.au for the latest advice, and links to each state and territory. You should also think about downloading the COVIDSafe app to help keep your family, friends and community safe.