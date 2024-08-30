With the passing away of Dr TJ Rao OAM on Janamashtami, Monday 26 August, the community has lost a stalwart who had no parallel. And perhaps will never have one. A surgeon by profession and an out and out India at heart, Dr TJ Rao epitomized what a host country would expect of its migrants – make a contribution to enrich the host country and embrace the local community as their own to enhance the living experience for all.

Dr Rao’s dedication as a professional was second to none. His vision for the community – to unite and bring the various communities of diverse Indian backgrounds together as one – was also selfless and second to none. He was the architect of the FIAV (Federation of the Indian communities of Victoria) (among other things) which embraced various ethnic and religious groups within the Indian community in Victoria. His unquestionable hard work in creating the platform is being enjoyed by many today although due to differences (and perhaps agendas) Dr Rao in recent years, had chosen to walk away from it all to lead a quiet life. Politics won community lost.

Dr Rao’s impeccable reputation as a professional in Australia endeared him to the then Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi when she visited Australia. That led to Dr Rao being appointed India’s Honorary Consul (and later Honorary Consul General) in Melbourne. Dr Rao served the Australian community until the Indian government was ready to spend their own money to post their officials in Melbourne in 2006.

Dr. Rao also played an important role in the establishing the Sri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and the Camberwell Sri Sai Temple. He was also the founding patron of the Celebrate India Inc. (the famous Fed Square Diwali people) and put the Indian festival of Diwali well and truly on Victoria’s cultural map.

Dr Rao also donated more than $400,000 to the Australia India Institute of University of Melbourne which promotes the Australia-India bilateral relations, a cause so dear to Dr Rao’s heart. Steve Manallack, former President, Australia India Business Council, Victoria, acknowledging the donation wrote “A great Indian Australian continues to give – Dr Rao and family’ on his intoindia.blog blog

Speaking to Bharat Times, Mr Manallack remembered Dr Rao as an ‘outstanding surgeon and honorary Indian Consul for so many decades’ who has left his imprint across the Indian-Australian and broader community.

“He was always respectful, kind, seeking cooperation and building relationships, a strong believer that the two countries would benefit from much closer ties across politics, trade, culture and the arts. He taught me so much about the Indian way of thinking and of concepts such as acceptance and patience.

“Jana was a role model for all who want to change things – do so with respect and patience, bringing all with you rather than dividing.

“His charitable legacy and foundation will leave a lasting impact, but it is his and his family story as a migrant family that shows us what can be done and how we can achieve better together.”

Dr Gurdip Aurora, another prominent Indian community leader remembers him as someone who was a kind and generous person always willing to help the community.

Former president of the FIAV, Uday Dhumatkar fondly remembers Dr Rao as a uniting leader for the diverse diaspora of Indian migrants in Melbourne whose dedication to the Indian community was unwavering and beyond call of duty.

Architect of the FIAV

“Dr Rao with the help of Dr Raman Marar, had managed to bring various Indian associations together under the under one roof. This umbrella organisation is the Federation of the Indian Associations of Victoria (FIAV). It was the brain child of Dr Rao. His vision and foresight was responsible for uniting the Indian diaspora. I remember Dr Rao taking a keen interest in the running of the FIAV. During my term as the FIAV president, I remember him phoning me regularly inquiring if he could be of any help.

“During the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the Indian independence in 1997 and also during the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Indian Republic in 2000, Dr Rao’s help and guidance was extraordinary. The grand success of these two functions was possible due to Dr Rao’s efforts. He was also the brain behind the idea to hold Diwali celebrations in the city.

“Dr T J Rao’s passing away has left a huge void in the Indian community. His legacy will remain for ever as the pioneer of ‘ unity in diversity ‘ for the Indian community in Melbourne”, Mr Dhumatkar told Bharat Times.

Dr Rao migrated to Australia with just $4.50 in his pocket. Unlike many, after finding his feet in this country, Dr Rao was only a phone call away if anyone needed help, be it day or night. The community was at the core of his heart. He narrated his experiences in a published memoirs – ‘A Migrant Experience’. He was a hardcore family man, loved his family – who (as he says in the book) reciprocated and made it possible for him to achieve what he did and serve the community the way he did.

For those starting from humble beginnings, remember Dr Rao’s inspiring words, “you can achieve a lot in life even if you start off with $4.50.”

Much more and beyond the Victorian Indian diaspora, Dr Rao contributed to the mainstream society just as well. He also served as Patron of the East West Foundation, as founding director of the Australian World Orchestra (AWO) donating $15,000 to establish the AWO as a permanent fixture on the Australian classical music scene.

Dr Rao’s passing has created a void which will be hard to fill.

A memorial service for Dr TJ Rao OAM will be held at Malvern Twon Hall, on Saturday, 7th September at 10am for 10.30am to 11.45am. All are welcome.

It is, in my view incumbent upon the Australia India Institute to immortalize contribution made by Dr TJ Rao perhaps naming a room, auditorium or hall in his name.

