IIT Kanpur La Trobe University launch a global Research Academy

La Trobe University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) have embarked on an exciting new phase of their partnership, launching a Research Academy in India to address significant global social, community, health and technological challenges.

The IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy will boost both organisations’ research capabilities and bring together La Trobe and IIT Kanpur experts to create a globally recognised centre for research.

The Research Academy will be based in Kanpur, with a strong presence at La Trobe’s Australian campuses for visiting Research Academy staff and up to 40 PhD students, who will be eligible to apply for generous scholarships.

Speaking at the launch in Mumbai, La Trobe Chancellor, The Honourable John Brumby AO, said the Research Academy will strengthen both institutions’ capacity to address global problems.

“We are delighted to be launching the IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy, to address a diverse range of challenges in health, food and water security, urban planning and transport,” Mr Brumby said.

“The Research Academy will train the next generation of research and industry leaders.

“Through the Research Academy’s generous scholarship program, which includes support for tuition fees and travel, La Trobe looks forward to welcoming up to 40 PhD students to Australia to benefit from the strength of our relationship with IIT Kanpur,” Mr Brumby said.

IIT Kanpur Director, Professor Abhay Karandikar said the Research Academy will reflect the organisations’ shared commitment to research addressing global challenges and improving communities.

“We are very excited about the setting up of the IIT Kanpur-La Trobe University Research Academy as it will facilitate a close partnership between our two universities, strengthen our research ecosystem and eventually lead to on-ground translation of this work,” he said.

“We hope that this partnership will become a blueprint for more international research collaborations to spur study in critical fields,” Professor Karandikar said.

La Trobe also today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amrita University. Dr Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, added, “Inspired by Chancellor AMMA’s leadership, Amrita’s mission of imparting Education for Life to its students and carrying out compassion-driven research for sustainable development, will be further enriched by global impact through this strategic partnership with La Trobe University”.

La Trobe is part of the 31 member delegation of Australian Education representatives to India led by Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham for the Australia-India Business Exchange 2020.

La Trobe has significant historical and cultural ties to India that include being one of only two universities in Australia to teach Hindi; in 1968 hosting of Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi; in 2019 bestowing an honorary doctorate on actor and philanthropist Shah Rukh Khan in 2019; and today awarding the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship to an aspiring female researcher from India who will make a meaningful impact in the world, as well as signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Amrita University.

IMAGE above (supplied): The IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy is launched in Mumbai by (L-R) La Trobe Professor Chris Pakes, La Trobe Chancellor John Brumby AO, IIT Kanpur Professor Manindra Agrawal and IIT Kanpur Professor Yogesh Joshua.