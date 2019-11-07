University Of Melbourne wins Victoria’s Top Exporter honours

Victoria’s international education sector has won big yet again after the University of Melbourne was named Victorian Exporter of the Year at the 40th Governor of Victoria Export Awards (GOVEAs).

The University of Melbourne also took out the International Education and Training award, the GOVEA successes showing how the university has incorporated an international outlook into all its education, research and engagement activities.

The international impact of the world-renowned institution ranges from collaborating on cutting-edge research to welcoming students and staff from more than 140 countries to its Victorian campuses.

It is good news for Indian education stakeholders – including international students from India as the University of Melbourne has lately been engaging with India as part of its international expansion efforts. The university has developed a 5-year India Engagement Strategy on a primary theme of ‘Building A Shared Future’. A large delegation led by Professor Duncan Maskell, Vice Chancellor of the University Melbourne, visited India in August to launch the Strategy at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi where it met many of its current and potential education partners.

“The University is strongly committed to building a shared future towards societies that are Healthy, Sustainable, Innovative & Technologically Sophisticated, Equal, Inclusive & Well-Governed and Sharing an Appreciation & Understanding of One Another’s Place”, Professor Muthupandian Ashokkumar, Assistant Deputy Vice Chancellor, told Bharat Times.

Professor Muthupandian Ashokkumar, noted that a shared approach to cutting-edge technology and research is critical to successful relationships between Melbourne and Indian academic institutions.

“We believe these innovative partnerships will support the goals shaping India’s National Education Policy: Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability”, Professor Muthupandian Ashokkumar added.

“Congratulations to the University of Melbourne and all the 2019 GOVEA winners – these organisations make a significant contribution to our economy and help shape Victoria as a leading exporter of quality products and services,” Minister for Jobs, Innovation and Trade Martin Pakula, said.

International education is Victoria’s largest service-based export, generating almost $12 billion in annual export revenue – an increase of 89 per cent since 2014 – and supporting almost 79,000 local jobs.

Other GOVEA 2019 winners included:

Business for Development

Care Essentials

Duratray

FanHub Media

FLAIM Systems

Leica Biosystems

Marand Precision Engineering

Mo Works

Pellar Technology

Select Harvests

Swisse Wellness

Two Bulls

The GOVEAs consist of two Victoria-specific awards and 13 national awards, with recipients of the latter automatically qualifying for the Australian Export Awards to be held in December.