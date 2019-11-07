Premier wants Fed Square Diwali to be the Biggest outside India

Jewel in the Crown of Fed Square festivals: CEO

Celebrate India Inc. celebrated Diwali 2019 with utmost zeal and gusto. The launch on October 14 at Marvel stadium gave a little snapshot of things to come. The two dance performances – one classical and the other modernised Gujarati Dandiya/Garba were scintillating. The launch book listing all the things to come – increased the interest of people not to miss out on witnessing Diwali celebrations @Fed Square one. The Diwali festival @ Fed Square – one of the biggest Diwali celebrations in Australia – is now formally known as Victorian Festival of Diwali and a sought after calendar date for all the top politicians and community leaders.

This year, Premier Daniel Andrews, who was flying overseas to China the same evening, especially made time to join the Celebrate India team led by Arun Sharma. Not only the Premier did not want to miss it, he congratulated Arun Sharma and his team who had worked very hard to put the festival together, ‘making it the biggest in Vcitoria’ and declared, “I want this Diwali@Fed Square to be the Biggest outside India… and we are well on our way …”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He further committed his continuous support to the Celebrate India team and wished everyone a Very Happy Diwali.

From the Liberal Party, Hon. Neil Angus graced the occasion representing the leader of the Opposition Hon. Michael O’Brien. Former Premier Ted Baillieu and current MLC for Eastert Metro Hon. Bruce Atkinson (from the Liberal party) also took part in the celebrations.

Hon. Kaushalya Vaghela MLC – first India born Victorian to be elected to parliament represented the minister for Multicultural Affairs, Hon. Richard Wynn.

Mr Raj Kumar, Consul General of India in Melbourne and Ms Anuradha Sundaramurthy, Head of Chancery also joined thousands of revellers to enjoy the festivities.

Dr Xavier Csar, CEO of Fed Square and Cr Philip Le Liu of City of Melbourne respresented Fed Square and City of Melbourne respectively and committed their continuing support to the festival.

“Fed Square Diwali is the jewel in the crown of Fed Square celebrations”, said Dr Xavier Csar addressing an elated Indian audience and the Celebrate India Inc. team.

“It is a triumphant moment for the hard-working team of Celebrate India and tonight Arun Sharma beautifully supported by his wife Mrs Jaya Sharma – their hard work of years – has come to fruition”, said a very happy Victorian, originally from Gujarat India.

Arun Sharma, expressing his gratitude to both major parties (Labor and Liberal), , especially thanked the premier for his invaluable, continous support and for making the time from his busy schedule. He also thanked all of his sponsors and in particular Fed Square, City of Melbourne, Consulate General of India Melbourne, the AFL, Melbourne Star and Singapore Airlines among others.

Launched on Monday 14 October, the week long celebrations included movie Dil Chahta Hai at Docklands, music and dance performances at Bourke Street Mall, movies Tanu Weds Manu and Hum Saath Saath Hain at Fed Square.

And then it was over to Saturday, 19 October. The day offered a program full of entertainment including variety of dances – by winners of Dance for Diwali competition and other local groups, Greek and Indian Fusion dances, music, instrumental music, entertaining Q&A with guests. One of the many highlights of the day was the magical Kathak Dance by Abhyas Reprotary from India sponsored BT ICCR and the Government of India.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And finally – the fireworks – unparalleled, illuminating the sky with joy and happiness wishing everypone a Happy Diwali.

Diwali@Fed Square is the biggest Diwali celebration in Victoria, attracting audiences of all backgrounds in tens of thousands in numbers and making it a gloriously multicultural success story.

If one has not been to Fed Square for Diwali celebrations, you are missing out on real something. The scale it is done, it is incomprehensible to organize the function without the support of Victorian government, Fed Square, City of Melbourne, and the AFL. See below through pics what you have missed out if you did not go.

– by R. VenuGopal

Celebrate India’s Diwali 2019 through the eye of BT’s camera: