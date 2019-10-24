PC & Nick celebrate, the world has fun!

by Suchitra Kumar, New Delhi

In India – it is the festive season and the whole country has driven itself into that mode with festivals and celebrations of all sorts going on. And the Indian diaspora – living anywhere have also jumped into the same spirit. The season starts with Navratri (nine days of observing vegetarianism culminating into Dussehra on the tenth day when Lord Rama kills Ravana and represents the victory of good over evil. Then comes Karwa Chauth just before the festival of Diwali which represents the culmination of festivities for Hindus.

This time Karwa Chauth has been made into a world special Indian festival by the duo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Karwa Chauth is a special day for the ladies who are married – to pray for their husband’s longevity. It is one of the toughest fasts to observe as the wife can only eat or drink before sunrise on the day and fast without water until the moonrise which makes it approximately 17-18 hours of fasting.

For those living abroad, and joining in the festivities, the Indian diaspora celebrities sharing their celebrations on social media adds an extra layer of enjoyment and oneness. When India celebrated Karwa Chauth on October 17, several celebrities shared it on their social media accounts with photos of themselves, all decked up in gorgeous ethnic wear and donning mehendi.

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, this was their first Karwa Chauth after getting married last December, which made the occasion all the more special for them. Priyanka celebrated the day with her husband, Nick after his concert. They shared cute pictures of themselves dressed up for the occasion – Nick especially looked very cute – with their 50 million plus (combined) fans all over the world.

“Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth,” she titled the picture.

While the world congratulated them both looking beautiful and absolutely in-live, the photos did not generate a storm on the internet as a Tweet (supposedly) from Nick Jonas did. For some ‘it broke the internet’.

In the tweet, Nick wrote, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!“

People did not believe it was Nick. They thought it was Priyanka herself tweeting from Nick’s account.

A twitter user wrote:

“Give the damn phone back to Nick”

Other’s thought it was not a normal tweet but a well-rehearsed and thought out essay that she put out there.

“The tweet…to be honest, does seem like something you’d rehearse and say; more like a practised speech” wrote one observer.

Others felt the tweet read like an essay written by a grade one student.

One reader with a critical eye went bonkers criticizing both Priyanka and Nick for wishing “everyone”.

“This bloody thing is only for married ladies, not bloody everyone. These celebs are making mockery of our culture and enjoying while making money filthy loads of money. But then again what would Priyanka know who did not know Mother Teresa was dead or alive but still won Miss World pageant in 2000. Time is on her side at the moment”, he wrote to BT.

Critics aside the world is having fun attaching random pictures with Nick’s tweet. See four of many images below people tagged with Nick’s ‘Karwa Chauth’ tweet.

making the whole thing extremely hilarious.