Woolworth’s Diwali specials – EXPANDED Indian product range

Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country.

As a traditionally joyful time, Woolworths has embraced the importance the role food plays during Diwali by offering tailored products for the Indian community, available in over 200 stores nationally and also online.

The range of products includes snacks, spices, rice and other cooking ingredients to help you create your special dishes during the Diwali celebrations. Specially sourced to not only offer popular food items from home, the products selected also create greater convenience for the Indian community in Australia when preparing for their upcoming festivities.

Popular Indian sweets and snacks such as

Haldiram sweets;

Britannia biscuits;

Parle biscuits;

Bikano Snacks; and

Haldirams snacks

are available, providing the opportunity to easily enjoy these little treats for Diwali.

For those short on time, MTR Tasty Delights Ready to Eat meals are available, along with popular Haldiram’s frozen foods and sweets such as Kaju Katli and Motichoor Ladoo.

Accompanied by popular beverages such as Wagh Bakri, Taj Mahal tea and MTR Badam Drink Cans, Woolworths has customers’ meal, snack and gifting needs covered this Diwali.

Lastly, we are offering special prices on key household ingredients such as India Gate Basmati rice, Pillsbury Chakki Atta flour and Sundrop Sunflower oil, used for everyday cooking.

Woolworths Director of Buying, Peter McNamara said; “We understand Diwali is an important time for family gathering, celebration and feasting. We have been working on continuing to expand our Indian product range, to meet the needs of the growing Indian community in Australia.

“With Diwali, we have the right variety of local and international products offering great value to help our customers during their busy preparations leading into the Diwali festivities.

“We would also like to wish the community a very happy Diwali.”

For more information on Woolworths stores that stock the Diwali range, head to www.woolworths.com.au/diwali .

The Diwali product range varies from store to store and the Diwali Sale is available from now until Tuesday 29th October 2019, unless sold out earlier.