$2.5 million for Indian Community Centre in Bayswater

Dandenong, May 13: In a specially organized function for the Indian community at Museum India here today, the Liberal party has made a commitment of $2.5 million for an Indian Community Centre.

“Should the Morrison government be re-elected we would provide $2.5 million to build an Indian Community Centre right here in Victoria,” Alan Tudge, Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population announced to an ecstatic select gathering of the Indian community leaders.

Indian community has been pining for a place to call home for the last four – five decades. Various plans were put in place, including free of interest funding contributions by some very generous community businessmen but the plans could not take off. The very vast expanse of the city’s Indian community – over the whole of Melbourne ‘metro-scape’ necessitates not one but few centres, but the first one is always the most difficult one. It sets the prototype for others to follow and this government investment of $2.5 million will go a long way helping the Indian community in Victoria.

"We know that we have got other community centres in other states including Western Australia and I think in New South Wales, but this is the home of the most Indians, so we think it's proper and right that there needs to be one here," he added.Liberals promise $2.5 million towards building an Indian Community Centre in Melbourne.

Mr Tudge also revealed that a site had been identified in the suburb of Bayswater which falls within the electorate of Aston which he represents in Canberra.

The welcome announcement would not have been possible without the tireless work of the Indian community leaders Vasan Srinivasan. He is also the Chair of the Australian Indian Community Charitable Trust – the body which will be receiving the funds from the government.

Thanking the minister and a friend in Alan Tudge, Mr Vasan Srinivasan said the community will finally have a place to deliver Hindi Classes, hold functions and to host the visiting Indian dignitaries and ministers.

“Having a home of our own, we won’t have to use any make-shift arrangements”, Mr Srinivasan added.

-R VenuGopal with DM