Australia vs India Boxing Day Test – Indian Summer Festival 2018

Melbourne, November 9: Yarra Park, outside the MCG, will be transformed into a cultural and culinary hub in December with the Victorian Government partnering with Cricket Australia to deliver a free, three-day community and cultural Indian Summer Festival.

It will serve as a culturally immersive experience that allows for visitors to see the rich heritage that exists within Indian culture.

Coinciding with Australia vs. India Boxing Day Test, it is a celebration of modern Indian culture not to be missed.

A free, family friendly event, it will comprise of food, music, art, film, and of course CRICKET.

Go along to experience the cultural pillars that unite modern India and modern Melbourne, with scrumptious food, enchanting music, fine art, memorable film and show stopping cricket, there is something for anyone and everyone.

Each day boasts a different experience – Australia and India Men’s Test teams making an appearance for a meet and greet to modern Indian street art exhibition by Indian and local artists.

You can attend one or all three days and have an amazing last week of 2018. So, round up your family and friends and spend the day immersing yourself in authentic Indian culture and world class cricket action.

Live performances will see Ecca Vandal, L-Fresh The Lion, Manorism, Humble The Poet (Canada) and Raxstar (UK) take the stage across the three days

Although, you don’t have to be going to the cricket to enjoy what the festival has to offer either!

What: Indian Summer Festival

When: December 23: 10AM – 5PM

December 24: N/A

December 25: N/A

December 26: 10AM – 9PM

December 27: 10AM – 9PM

Where: Yarra Park (outside the MCG)

Cost: Free (a ticket to the match is NOT required)

The Indian Summer Festival sets the ball rolling for the Indian Cricket Team, who begin their Australia tour with Twenty-20 matches.

November 21: Brisbane, Gabba

November 23: Melbourne, MCG and

November 25: Sydney, SCG

Border-Gavaskar trophy series will start on December 6 in Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval, followed by second match on December 14 at the Perth Stadium.

The 3rd match in the series then moves to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, on December 26, while Sydney hosts the New Year’s game on January 3, 2019 at SCG.

India will also play three one-day internationals.

Sydney: SCG, January 12,

Adelaide: Adelaide Oval, January 15, and

Melbourne: MCG, January 18

Following India’s tour of Australia, Australia will travel to India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that India would host Australia for five ODIs to be played at Mohali, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Delhi and Ranchi from February 1 to March 8.

Two T20 Internationals will be played in Bengaluru on March 10 and Visakhapatnam on March 13.

by Raj Kumar

also read: Australian Cricket stars may be forced to miss Indian Premier League