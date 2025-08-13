‘Take our country back’: Australia wide anti-immigration protests planned for August 31

Australia, it's time to rise up-story pic

Is Australia reaching a boiling point? With protests taking place every weekend for one cause or another, our cities have started to look more like third world countries with people utterly unhappy with how their government has been operating. Most of those protesting look like migrants. Many have their origins overseas, some in the middle east, Palestine or Israel and the like. Most of these protesters have had more flags waved, identifying with other countries than Australia.

It has upset quiet Australians who have, now have made a call to their fellow Australians ‘to rise up on August 31 and take their country back’. They are also calling for an end to Mass Immigration Now.

In other words, they want far fewer migrants coming in than what the government is currently allowing.

The invite for this upcoming protest is going viral online — sparking a divisive debate about migrants in Australia and their contribution to their adopted country.

According to one flyer reading – “Australia, it’s time to rise,” widely shared online, on August 31, rallies will be held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.

No foreign flags

Flyers and videos promoting the protest marches say:

“This event is about protecting our culture, our heritage, our way of life and wanting to put an end to mass immigration. Australia first, no foreign flags allowed.”

The flyer claims the movement is “100 per cent organic and grassroots”.

“This event is peaceful and is not intended to incite hate or violence,” it adds.

A similar flyer reads, “It’s time to take our country back. It’s time to defend our way of life. It’s time to defend our culture. Stop mass immigration now.”

A website, marchforaustralia.org, inviting people to sign up, register and attend, was registered on August 8.

Victoria Police are aware of the proposed rally in Melbourne on August 31.

“We are continuing to monitor the intelligence regarding this activity. We ask organisers to engage with police about their plans so we can ensure the protest conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner”, a spokesperson for Victoria police said.

Although the event is being promoted by a number of far-right and white nationalist accounts on social media, the organizers claim they are not affiliated to any outfit and have no other agenda than re-claiming Australia.

A social media read gives the pulse of the people discussing the event.

“Our government have sold us out and have failed Australian citizens for too long,” X user @TruthFairy131 wrote in one post viewed nearly 114,000 times.

“They have broken the Australian Spirit and killed the Australian Dream.

“Australians including our Indigenous population are being treated like second-class citizens in our own nation while immigrants are given priority.

“Our culture, our history, our heritage and our way of life is being erased. Our national flag is being burnt, our war memorials vandalised and radicals are calling for death to Australia.

“Enough is enough. Time to stand united and fight for our country.”

X user @BecFreedom wrote that the rally “is not intended to incite violence”.

“It is a peaceful rally to show our pride in Australia and its culture,” she said.

“If there is any violence, it will come from counter-protests, which I predict will be organised. Anyone claiming it’s to incite violence should be closely watched, in my opinion, as they may be trying to derail the intentions and purpose.

“Clearly, people are attempting to mess with this rally as they are worried about the amount of traction it is gaining.

“This does not make it a psyop, it is gaining traction because people are sick of the state this country is in, they are sick of mass immigration and they are sick of seeing high cases of migrant crime. They are sick of being told that Australia should be abolished and that its wrong to have a sense of Aussie pride.”

There are others on the social media who believe these comments/comments are “racist”.

“Apparently they want mass deportation, they want white Australia, there’s going to be racial slurs happening,” one TikTok user said.

“Do these [people] understand that this is not their country? I am an immigrant, I am an Australian citizen … Australia is a multicultural land. You guys are immigrants. You came here, you stole their lands.”

Australians who are for the rallies on August 31 pose these very pertinent questions:

“When did it become hatred to want to prioritise your own country?

“And when it did it become racist to be a patriot?

“There’s a growing divide where people are protesting for overseas issues, and that’s totally within their rights, but where’s the same energy for your own country?

Australia is falling apart”, TikTok user Emma Elle said in a video.

Migrant groups, who have been in Australia for decades hope that these rallies remain calm and peaceful and do not an opportunity for the racist elements in Australia to attack migrants they see around them on August 31 or ever.

Police in all states, are monitoring.