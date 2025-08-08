Guru Nanak Lake Naming Issue: Petitioners Call for Transparency and Leadership Amid Growing Confusion

Guru Nanak Lake - Google maps2

The debate over the renaming of Berwick Springs Lake to Guru Nanak Lake continues to evolve, but the message from concerned locals remains consistent: consultation matters. In a follow-up interview with Bharat Times, head petitioner Michael Ball for the Berwick Springs Community detailed new developments, his recent outreach efforts, and reiterated that the push to reverse the name change is not rooted in opposition to multiculturalism, but in a demand for transparency and fair process.

Productive Engagement, But Lingering Frustrations

Ball confirmed that he has met with Harpreet Kandra, the author of the rival petition in support of the name change, as well as Minister Ingrid Stitt. While the meetings were respectful, Ball said he took the opportunity to raise concerns that the rival petition unfairly branded the original petitioners as “anti-diversity” and “anti-multicultural”.

“I voiced that the counter petition was disingenuous,” Ball said. “It didn’t reflect the respectful tone that local residents have tried to maintain throughout.”

Ball also noted that many of his Sikh neighbours share concerns about the lack of community consultation.

“It’s important to highlight that this isn’t a case of cultural opposition. In fact, I’ve been working with members of the Sikh community to find a new and appropriate location that could be renamed in honour of Guru Nanak,” Ball explained.

Calls for Accountability

Ball criticised the Victorian Government’s handling of the issue, particularly the lack of leadership in navigating community concerns.

“The government seems to have wiped its hands of the situation,” he said. “We expect leadership and accountability.”

After meeting with several government representatives, Ball and other local leaders were tasked with engaging Sikh community leaders and finding an alternative location that could be renamed in honour of Guru Nanak, effectively shifting the burden onto the community rather than addressing the concerns raised.

“The government heard the concerns of locals, and instead of revisiting the process or leading genuine consultation, they’ve left it to community members to fix the issue,” Ball explained. “That’s not leadership, that’s deflection.”

Despite a physical petition of 2,736 handwritten signatures, which meets the criteria for formal submission, and nearly 1,200 additional signatures online, Ball says the State Government’s response has been disappointingly passive.



The Google Maps Confusion

Recently, although only for a day or two, locals noticed changes to place names (as alternative names) on Google Maps and business listings, with the term “Guru Nanak Lake” replacing “Berwick Springs” across many local reserves, parks, and sporting clubs in the area. The Berwick Springs Football and Netball Club’s name displayed as as Guru Nanak Lake Junior Football Club on Google Maps. The basketball court on Moondarra Drive on Google Maps, displayed as Guru Nanak Lake Basketball Court.

Ball expressed confusion and disappointment about this:

“We don’t know who made those changes, it could be individuals or automated processes, but it reflects the same core issue: a lack of transparency and communication,” he said.

“Why would someone go in and change names on Google without consultation? And why does it seem like the government has no answers?”

For Ball, the issue goes beyond the lake itself.

“This is about government transparency, and respecting local voices. There are over 6,000 places that are going to be renamed across the state and many locals are waking up to how little say they have in the process.”

He encouraged readers to see this not as an isolated cultural clash, but as part of a larger discussion about democratic participation:

“Everyone has a right to be engaged. Everyone deserves the opportunity to be respected. This is a local issue that affects a local community, and we all need to pay attention to how our government is handling these issues.”

As the petition continues to gather support and Ball works with community leaders to propose a solution, he urges all Victorians to consider what’s at stake.

“Whether you agree with the name or not, the heart of the issue is process. We are asking for honesty, leadership, and meaningful consultation. That’s something every community deserves.”

Looking Ahead

As the community continues to push for a fair resolution, the Victorian Government’s response so far has left many with more questions than answers. Rather than confronting the issue directly, the approach has been to sidestep accountability, leaving those most affected to clean up the mess.

If anything, this episode has become a case study in how not to handle culturally sensitive decisions. Without meaningful consultation, transparency, and leadership from those in power, moments meant to unite communities risk doing the opposite.

In the coming weeks, all eyes will be on how the government responds, not just to the name change, but to the broader call for democratic participation and respect.

For now, the people of Berwick Springs are doing what Victoria’s elected leaders have not: showing up, listening, and working together to create a solution.