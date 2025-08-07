4,53000 Indian tourists visited Australia in 12 months ending May 2025

Indian Tourists story pic

Australia has always been a popular tourist destination for the world for its diverse natural landscapes, unique wildlife, vibrant cities, and rich Aboriginal culture. Our iconic landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and the Great Barrier Reef to the vast Outback and beautiful beaches, present Australia as an attractive destination offering something for everyone. Of late, it has been a special favorite for Indian travelers. So much so that 4,53000 Indian tourists visited Australia in 12 months between June 2024 and May 2025, recording a jump of 10% in the number of Indian tourists.

This made India the 5th-largest tourism market for Australia. On the flip side, Australia has climbed from being the 20th-largest outbound destination for Indians to the 10th-largest in recent years.

Here is a list of places most visited by the tourists coming to Australia.

Natural wonders:

Great Barrier Reef:

The world’s largest coral reef system, offering incredible snorkeling and diving opportunities.

Uluru (Ayers Rock):

A massive sandstone monolith in the heart of the Outback, with cultural and spiritual significance.

Diverse Landscapes:

From the rugged coastline to the arid deserts and lush rainforests, Australia’s natural beauty is unparalleled.

Beaches:

With over 11,000 beaches, Australia boasts some of the most beautiful and famous beaches in the world, like Bondi Beach and Whitehaven Beach.

National Parks:

Explore over 500 national parks, each offering unique landscapes and wildlife encounters.

Unique Wildlife:

Indigenous Animals: Encounter kangaroos, koalas, wombats, and other unique creatures in their natural habitats.

Encounter kangaroos, koalas, wombats, and other unique creatures in their natural habitats. Whale Sharks and Sea Lions: Snorkel or dive with these magnificent creatures at Ningaloo Reef and Kangaroo Island.

Snorkel or dive with these magnificent creatures at Ningaloo Reef and Kangaroo Island. Quokkas: Visit Rottnest Island to see the famously smiling quokkas.

Cities and Culture:

Vibrant Cities: Experience the bustling city life of Sydney, Melbourne, and other major Australian cities.

Experience the bustling city life of Sydney, Melbourne, and other major Australian cities. Aboriginal Culture: Learn about the rich history and traditions of Australia’s Indigenous people.

Learn about the rich history and traditions of Australia’s Indigenous people. Food and Wine: Indulge in Australia’s diverse cuisine and world-renowned wines.

Other Reasons:

Road Trips:

Australia offers amazing road trip opportunities, allowing you to explore the diverse landscapes at your own pace.

Laid-back Culture:

Enjoy the relaxed and friendly atmosphere that is characteristic of Australia.

Unique Experiences:

From snorkeling with whale sharks to exploring the Outback, Australia offers unforgettable experiences.

Other stats

Indians paying big to stay longer in Australia. Indian tourists spent around AUD 2.7 billion during this period, recording a notable 14% more than on 2024 figure. The number of stays by Indians grew by 21% to reach almost 29 million for the same period.

Why Australia?

In addition to sports, mainly cricket both men and women, rugby, and music concerts are also attracting the Indian tourists down under. But more than anything else, if one looks at the numbers in 2010 a meagre 125,000 to 4,53000 in 2025, the softer diplomacy of people to people connect has played a huge role in this upsurge. With the deregulation of the education sector in Australia which brought hundreds and thousands of young Indians down under, combined with the Australian government’s focus on opening up the economy with huge intakes of immigrants paved the way for softer diplomacy to work for Australia, presenting Australia and its various attractions as alternative to other destinations for the Indian tourists planning to go touring internationally.

Another, indirect factor but a significant one is the rise of India’s economy and its population’s economic strength to be able to afford international tourism. Indian economy has risen from being at number 10 in 2014 to number 4 in 2025. That makes the job of Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia’s Country Manager in India & the Gulf countries who is primarily responsible for the promotion of Australian tourism in India interestingly significant and easy at the same time. With Nishant at the helm, one would hope the numbers to continue to grow in the years to come.