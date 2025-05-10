Ruchi Gujjar starrer “Life” to screen at Cannes

Ruchi Gujjar starrer Life

Indian cinema takes a proud stride on the global stage as the socially impactful film Life, starring Ruchi Gujjar and Nishant Malkani, will be screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. Directed by Chandrakant Singh and produced by CK Arts in association with SR Events and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Pigeon Media, Life delivers a poignant message on the prevention of suicide and abortion.

At the heart of this emotional drama is a standout performance by Ruchi Gujjar, whose powerful portrayal of a woman caught in the emotional crossfire of societal judgment and personal grief has won the hearts of both critics and audiences. Ruchi’s performance is marked by intense depth, emotional sincerity, and a natural screen presence that draws viewers into the soul of her character. Her ability to convey vulnerability, strength, and resilience in a single frame makes her performance one of the most memorable of the year.

Supported by a compelling performance from Nishant Malkani, Life is a story of love, loss, and hope. With a screenplay by M. Salim and Tanu Pednekar, the film blends cinematic beauty with a heartfelt message. Life is not just a film—it is a voice for the unheard and a mirror to society.

In 2024 an Indian actress and production designer Anasuya Sengupta won the Best Actress ‘Un Certain Regard Award’ category at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Ruchi Gujjar is also the winner of Mr. And Ms. Haryana 2023. A talented Indian actress and model, has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry with her charismatic presence and exceptional talent. According to the Indian news agency ANI, Ruchi was born and raised in Rajasthan, and began her journey in the world of fashion as a successful model before venturing into acting. Her dedication, passion, and hard work have propelled her to new heights, and her win at Mr. And Ms. Haryana 2023 is a testament to her extraordinary abilities.

Ruchi Gujjar’s 2023 victory was widely celebrated. Her success has been an inspiration to aspiring models and actors, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with dedication and perseverance.