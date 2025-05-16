Anthony Albanese unveils new-look ministry

Albo's New Ministry

Peter Khalil is the new Assistance Minister for Defence

Anthony Albanese has revealed his new ministry. The biggest losers in the new team are Mark Dreyfus, Ed Husic and Tim Watts, who have been dumped from the team altogether while Tanya Plibersek has also been moved from her environment portfolio as part of a shake-up of his ministry.

Although Tim Watts was only a junior (foreign affairs) minister in the previous Albo team, being from Gellibrand in Melbourne’s West was considered as the electorate being in the reckoning after the high-profile Nicola Roxon gave way to Tim, retiring in 2013.

Dumping of Mark Dreyfus and Ed Husic was pure tragedy which came about as a factional transaction after better than expected showing by Labor’s right faction led by Richard Marles in Victoria on May 3.

Ed Husic called Richard Marles a ‘factional assassin’ on the ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday, Mother’s Day, 11 May 2025. Although the terminology used by Husic is very belligerent and confrontational, arguably there is nothing or untoward in what Labor’s factional shenanigans, which historically have removed and crucified even Labor Prime Ministers (by the infamous ‘faceless men’).

The Prime Minister played down internal divisions and has promoted close ally Tim Ayres to cabinet.

The elevation of Dr Anne Aly to the outer ministries of ‘international development, small business and multicultural affairs’ seems tokenistic, adding a woman and a Muslim to the numbers. Dr Aly is an expert in ‘de-radicalization’ of youth. In the wake of increasing crime, particularly youth crime in at least two major states Victoria and Queensland, her expertise would better fit to assist ministers and key personnel in the areas of law and order.

Factional wars and consequent settlements seem to ignore talent. That, in light of the fat pay packets these ministers take home, arguably is criminal wastage of tax payer dollars and should be questioned.

Was Tanya Plibersek, doing a lousy job in Environment? If the answer is ‘NO’, why shift her?

Why has Tim Watts been totally ignored? He was Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1.6.2022. Almost three years’ experience he gained on a taxpayer funded job, has been put in the waste bin.

Key Ministers who retained their portfolios included Richard Marles as Defence Minister, Jim Chalmers as Treasurer, Katy Gallagher as Finance Minister, Penny Wong as Foreign Affairs Minister, and Don Farrell as Trade Minister.

Also staying in their portfolios are – Malarndirri McCarthy in Indigenous Affairs, Tony Burke in home affairs, Mark Butler in health, Chris Bowen (energy), Jason Clare in education and and Clare O’Neil in housing.

Prime Minister and Cabinet

Title Minister Prime Minister The Hon Anthony Albanese MP Minister for the Public Service Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher Minister for Women

(Vice-President of the Executive Council)

(Manager of Government Business in the Senate) Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher Minister for Indigenous Australians Senator the Hon Malarndirri McCarthy Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister The Hon Patrick Gorman MP Assistant Minister for the Public Service The Hon Patrick Gorman MP Assistant Minister for Women The Hon Rebecca White MP Cabinet Secretary The Hon Dr Andrew Charlton MP

Defence

Title Minister Minister for Defence

(Deputy Prime Minister) The Hon Richard Marles MP Minister for Defence Industry The Hon Pat Conroy MP Minister for Veterans’ Affairs The Hon Matt Keogh MP Minister for Defence Personnel The Hon Matt Keogh MP Assistant Minister for Defence The Hon Peter Khalil MP

Foreign Affairs and Trade

Title Minister Minister for Foreign Affairs

(Leader of the Government in the Senate) Senator the Hon Penny Wong Minister for Trade and Tourism

(Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate) Senator the Hon Don Farrell Minister for Pacific Island Affairs The Hon Pat Conroy MP Minister for International Development The Hon Dr Anne Aly MP Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade The Hon Matt Thistlethwaite MP Assistant Minister for Tourism Senator the Hon Nita Green Assistant Minister for Pacific Island Affairs Senator the Hon Nita Green

Treasury

Title Minister Treasurer The Hon Dr Jim Chalmers MP Minister for Housing The Hon Clare O’Neil MP Minister for Homelessness The Hon Clare O’Neil MP Minister for Cities The Hon Clare O’Neil MP Minister for Small Business The Hon Dr Anne Aly MP Assistant Treasurer The Hon Daniel Mulino MP Minister for Financial Services The Hon Daniel Mulino MP Assistant Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury The Hon Dr Andrew Leigh MP

Finance

Title Minister Minister for Finance Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher Special Minister of State Senator the Hon Don Farrell

Home Affairs

Title Minister Minister for Home Affairs The Hon Tony Burke MP Minister for Immigration and Citizenship The Hon Tony Burke MP Minister for Cyber Security

(Leader of the House) The Hon Tony Burke MP Minister for Multicultural Affairs The Hon Dr Anne Aly MP Minister for Emergency Management The Hon Kristy McBain MP Assistant Minister for Immigration The Hon Matt Thistlethwaite MP Assistant Minister for Emergency Management The Hon Josh Wilson MP Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs The Hon Julian Hill MP

Health, Disability and Ageing

Title Minister Minister for Health and Ageing The Hon Mark Butler MP Minister for Disability and the National Disability Insurance Scheme

(Deputy Leader of the House) The Hon Mark Butler MP Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme Senator the Hon Jenny McAllister Minister for Aged Care and Seniors The Hon Sam Rae MP Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention The Hon Emma McBride MP Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health The Hon Emma McBride MP Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care The Hon Rebecca White MP Assistant Minister for for Indigenous Health The Hon Rebecca White MP

Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water

Title Minister Minister for Climate Change and Energy The Hon Chris Bowen MP Minister for the Environment and Water Senator the Hon Murray Watt Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy The Hon Josh Wilson MP

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport and the Arts

Title Minister Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government The Hon Catherine King MP Minister for Northern Australia The Hon Madeleine King MP Minister for Communications The Hon Anika Wells MP Minister for Sport The Hon Anika Wells MP Minister for the Arts The Hon Tony Burke MP Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories The Hon Kristy McBain MP Assistant Minister for Regional Development Senator the Hon Anthony Chisholm Assistant Minister for Northern Australia Senator the Hon Nita Green

Employment and Workplace Relations

Title Minister Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations The Hon Amanda Rishworth MP Minister for Skills and Training The Hon Andrew Giles MP Assistant Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations The Hon Patrick Gorman MP

Education

Title Minister Minister for Education The Hon Jason Clare MP Minister for Early Childhood Education Senator the Hon Dr Jess Walsh Minister for Youth Senator the Hon Dr Jess Walsh Assistant Minister for International Education The Hon Julian Hill MP

Attorney-General’s

Title Minister Attorney-General The Hon Michelle Rowland MP

Social Services

Title Minister Minister for Social Services The Hon Tanya Plibersek MP Minister for Government Services Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher Assistant Minister for Social Services The Hon Ged Kearney MP Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence The Hon Ged Kearney MP

Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Title Minister Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry The Hon Julie Collins MP Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Senator the Hon Anthony Chisholm

Industry, Science and Resources

Title Minister Minister for Resources The Hon Madeleine King MP Minister for Industry and Innovation Senator the Hon Tim Ayres Minister for Science Senator the Hon Tim Ayres Assistant Minister for Resources Senator the Hon Anthony Chisholm Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy The Hon Dr Andrew Charlton MP