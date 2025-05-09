Nishikant Dubey is an attention seeker says the Supreme Court of India

Nishikant Dubey is an attention seeker

A PIL filed in the Supreme Court of India by Vishal Tiwari to take Suo Moto action against the BJP MP Nishiknat Dubey was dealt with by the apex court in a peculiar fashion. A lot of thundering with no consequence, the application was dismissed.

But, in a long self-serving outburst, the Supreme Court on Thursday ‘rebuked’ Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey for his remarks against the top court and its judges, terming them as “highly irresponsible” and reflecting “a penchant to attract attention by casting aspersions.”

A bench of led by the outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Justice Sanjay Kumar, said Nishikant Dubey’s comments displayed a complete “ignorance about the role of constitutional courts” and the obligations imposed on them under the Constitution.

“In our opinion, the comments were highly irresponsible and reflect a penchant to attract attention by casting aspersions on the Supreme Court of India and the Judges of the Supreme Court,” the bench said in its order.

“At the same time, we are of the firm opinion that courts are not as fragile as flowers to wither and wilt under such ludicrous statements. We do not believe that the confidence in and credibility of the courts in the eyes of the public can be shaken by such absurd statements, though it can be said without the shadow of doubt that there is a desire and deliberate attempt to do so,” the bench observed.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says "Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country" https://t.co/EqRdbjJqIE pic.twitter.com/LqEfuLWlSr — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

The top court also emphasized that every contemptuous statement does not merit punishment, stating, “Judges are judicious, their valour non-violent, and their wisdom springs into action when played upon by a volley of values, the least of which is personal protection.”

The maintained that hate speech must be dealt with an “iron hand”, but opined that mere personal attacks on courts must be weighed carefully.

“Hate speech cannot be tolerated as it leads to loss of dignity and self-worth of the targeted group members, contributes to disharmony amongst groups, and erodes tolerance and open-mindedness, which is a must for a multi-cultural society committed to the idea of equality,” the top court said.

Nishikant Dubey’s controversial remarks had come after the Supreme Court, going against the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India, and punching way above its own weight, went on to fix timelines for the President and Governors to act on bills passed by state legislatures. It had opined that if the fail to return the Bills in 90 days, the same would be deemed to have received their assent.

The apex court had also intervened on the certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The petition by advocate Vishal Tiwari had sought action against hate speeches by political leaders in the context of debates surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

