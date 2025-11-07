India’s women’s cricket team meets PM Modi and Prez Murmu

India's Women's cricket team World Champs 2025 - meets PM, President

India’s women’s cricket team, fresh from their historic World Cup victory, shared a day full of smiles and stories during their visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. The champions, radiant with pride and laughter, first met with the Prime Minister. What began as a planned congratulatory meeting soon blossomed into a warm and heartfelt exchange. Modi welcomed the players with a broad smile and applause, congratulating them for bringing pride to the nation. “You’ve not just won a trophy,” he said, “you’ve won the hearts of 140 crore Indians.”

Coach Amol Muzumdar was the first to speak, reflecting emotionally on the years of hard work behind this triumph. “Every practice, every failure, every match, it all led to this moment,” he said. “The journey wasn’t easy but it was worth it.”

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled their first meeting with Modi in 2017. “Back then, we came without the trophy,” she smiled. “This time, we brought it home. Sir, you have doubled our happiness.” Modi laughed, responding, “Cricket in India isn’t just a game. It’s a part of our lives. When you win, the whole country smiles; when you lose, even the calmest lose their cool.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the online pressures and trolling women cricketers endure, praising their grace and strength in facing criticism.

The mood lightened with Smriti Mandhana sharing how the team had grown tougher since 2017.

“We’ve learned from heartbreaks,” she said. “In many ways, you’ve been our inspiration, sir. Your words always push us to give our best.”

Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about the team’s resilience, saying, “We’ve fallen many times, but every time, we pick ourselves up together. When one shines, everyone celebrates; when one struggles, someone else lifts them up.”

All-rounder Sneh Rana emphasized that unity and positivity were key to their success.

“We never stopped smiling, even on tough days,” added Kranti Gaud.

Harleen Deol, known for her bubbly personality, stole the show by playfully asking the Prime Minister about his glowing skin, turning the serious meeting into a moment of laughter. Modi joined in the fun, thanking her for the joy she spreads. Coach Muzumdar humorously added, “Sir, now you know why my hair’s turned white—I have to handle these personalities every day!”

A touching moment came when Arundhati Reddy conveyed a message from her mother, who called five times that morning to ask when her daughter would meet the Prime Minister.

Modi warmly replied, “Please tell your mother her blessings are my strength.”

Ending on an emotional note, Modi reminded the team that their journey goes beyond cricket to breaking barriers and inspiring millions of young girls. “Every time you step on the field,” he said, “you carry the dreams of countless others who believe they can, too.”

The players left the residence with smiles, selfies, and stories to cherish.

Later, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the team with applause, congratulating them on a historic achievement.

“Your victory is a moment of national pride,” she said.

“You’ve shown the world what determination and teamwork can accomplish.”

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur presented the President with a signed team jersey as the World Cup trophy was held and cameras flashed to capture the celebratory moment.