Why are more and more VCE Students choosing to do Vocational Major?

'Look Up to the Future' - VCE Vocational Major Story

Because it provides real-world skills, work experience, and a practical pathway to further study, training, and employment after school. The Vocational Major offers a focus on vocational and applied learning that helps students prepare for careers in industries such as health, construction, engineering, and agriculture—areas with strong workforce demand in Victoria.

The program has helped boost Year 12 completion rates and student retention by engaging students in hands-on, practical learning that connects theory with real-world work skills. The Victorian government supports the program as part of broader senior secondary reforms to give students an appropriate pathway tailored to their strengths and career aspirations. It also opens access to VET (Vocational Education and Training) certificates aligned with industry needs and helps build the employability of young Victorians in future-focused sectors.

Early enrollment data from 2025 shows over 29,000 students undertaking the VCE Vocational Major, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous year and a 30% rise since the program began in 2023.

Elliott Smith, a Year 11 student from Wurun Senior Campus, is studying VET Cookery and Business, building skills to one day run his own restaurant. Emily Conroy from Ringwood Secondary College is combining VET Sport and Recreation with Business studies to prepare for university and her future career as a primary school teacher.

From this year, some of the VCE VM curriculum – Work Related Skills and Personal Development Skills – is open to all VCE students, not just students doing the full program.

“We introduced the VCE Vocational Major because every young person deserves to finish Year 12 with an education that sets them up for success in study, training and work,” Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll said.

“We’re celebrating the thousands of VCE Vocational Major students who will go on to drive Victoria’s prosperity into the future, in construction, health and the renewable energy transition,” Deputy Premier Carroll added.

Deputy Premier Carroll visited Federation Square for the ‘Look Up to the Future’ event, celebrating the success of the VCE Vocational Major and the real-world skills it’s giving students to prepare for life after school.

Participation in the VCE Vocational Major has helped lift Year 12 completion rates from 91.7 per cent in 2021 to 97.5 per cent in 2024, with the Year 10–12 retention rate reaching a six-year high of 84 per cent.

Nominations for the VCE VM category of the 2025 Premier’s VCE Awards to recognise high-achieving students were due to open in late October.

Seven 2024 graduates were celebrated as Outstanding VCE VM Students at this year’s Premier’s VCE Awards. These high achievers continue to pursue their passions for agriculture, fashion, engineering, business, hospitality, automotive, cyber security and cabinetmaking after completing school.

The Labor Government has invested $747.6 million in senior secondary reform initiatives since 2018 – helping more students learn in demand skills in health, construction, engineering and agriculture and looking at careers that help drive the future of Victoria.