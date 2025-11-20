Saree Goes Global event stuns New Yorkers

A special saree event in Times Square celebrated culture and empowerment in New York City. The event featured cultural performances, including the traditional Bihu dance, alongside a saree walkathon that united attendees in a symbolic march around Times Square.

The vibrant hues and diverse styles of sarees filled the iconic location as women from the Indian diaspora and other countries honored the garment’s elegance and the empowerment of women through heritage, artistry, and community.

This second edition of the ‘Saree Goes Global’ event was organized by the New York–based philanthropic organization Uma Global, in partnership with the Consulate General of India in New York.

Consul (Head of Chancery) Pragya Singh emphasized the deep cultural heritage of the saree, describing it as one of the world’s oldest continuously worn garments, with countless styles, drapes, and fabrics reflecting India’s rich diversity and artistic legacy.

Uma Global President Dr. Rita Kakati-Shah, wearing a traditional paat silk mekhela chador from Sualkuchi, Assam, expressed pride in seeing Times Square transformed into a sea of culture, color, and confidence once again.

Uma Global is committed to empowering youth and women through education, leadership development, and cross-cultural initiatives, ensuring the legacies of traditions like the saree continue to inspire communities worldwide.

Dr Jessica Sims, representing the St. George’s Society of New York, one of the oldest charities in the US, emphasised the importance of cross-cultural initiatives in strengthening community ties across the city.

Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs at the New York City Mayor’s Office Dilip Chauhan said that the event is more than a cultural celebration.

“It honours generations of craftsmanship, storytelling, and community. The saree reminds us that when women lead, communities thrive and innovation flourishes…This event truly reflects the spirit of New York City — diverse, dynamic, and driven by opportunity for all,” he said.

A letter from New York Governor Kathy Hochul noted the event’s contributions to diversity, empowerment, and community engagement across New York State.