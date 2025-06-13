Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London flight crashes minutes after take-off

Air India A-171 crash story

Of the 242 people on board its London-bound Air India flight AI-171, 241 were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday 12 June. Of those on board, 230 were passengers and 12 crew members.

The sole survivor, a British national of India origin, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, miraculously not only survived by walked out of the rubble, with some injuries to his chest. He is being treated in at the Civil Hospital, Asarwa, in Ahmedabad but was said to be “stable”. He is expected to make full recovery and to be released within days.

“Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Ramesh told reporters from his hospital bed.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh added: “There were pieces of the plane everywhere. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to hospital.”

Sadly, his brother Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was also travelling with him on the same flight but seated in a different part of the plane, is suspected to have been killed.

“My brother Ajay was seated in a different row on the plane. We had visited Diu. He was travelling with me but I can’t find him any more. Please help me find him,” Ramesh said.

Among the dead, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national.

The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft had departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm, when it crashed within minutes.

“We regret to inform that of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities,” the airline said in a statement issued late Thursday.

“Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones,” the airline said.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200.

According to channel 7 report on Friday morning, the same ill-fated plane had flown into Melbourne only 5 days ago landing in on Sunday morning and flying back after two-hour halt.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has expressed profound grief and shock over the tragic incident in Ahmedabad today. He stated that the tragedy has stunned and saddened the nation and described it as heartbreaking beyond words.

Shri Modi said that he has been in continuous communication with Ministers and relevant authorities to ensure swift and effective assistance to those impacted.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

Among the dead in the Air India crash was also the former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is stated to have been on the flight and did not survive the crash.

In a separate incident in Delhi, one coach of an EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) train derailed near Shivaji Bridge in the capital on the same afternoon.

Also read: Air India suspends Mumbai-Melbourne flights until 14 September

The incident occurred around 4.10 pm while the train was en route from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway Station. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

“One coach of the train derailed, however, no injury to any person or damage to property has been reported. Police personnel, RPF staff, and railway authorities are present at the site,” a senior police officer said, quoted by PTI.

“The remaining coaches have been removed from there. Only the derailed coach derailed is still at the site. Railway engineers are on-site working to resolve the issue,” the officer added.

Some people on social media have even linked it to Pakistan and China, claiming their involvement cannot be ruled out.

About the plane – Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Specs:

Size: Mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner

Mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner Fuel efficiency: About half of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s primary structure is made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, making it lighter and more fuel efficient.

About half of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s primary structure is made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, making it lighter and more fuel efficient. Air India’s first flight: Air India began operating these aircraft in 2012

Passenger capacity: 248 (including Business and Economy classes)

Range: The 787-8 has a range of 13,530km.

The 787-8 has a range of 13,530km. Dimensions: 186-feet long with a wingspan of 197 feet

Some people on social media have revisited the death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, former quality control manager at the plant, who claimed the firm tried to eliminate quality inspections at a plant that makes 787 planes.

James Li wrote on X:

2024: Just before “committing suicide”, Boeing whistleblower John Barnett warned of major quality issues in the company’s 787 aircraft that could lead to a fatal crash. Today: Air India Boeing 787 bound for London crashes shortly after takeoff killing 242 people. RIP

With serious responsibility on its commercial shoulders, why would a aircraft manufacturing company do that seems beyond reason.

Air India, British and Boeing teams are investigating the crash.