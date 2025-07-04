Child safety must come before politics says Vic Opposition

child safety Story - slamming Jay Weatherill

The Victorian Liberals and Nationals are deeply concerned that the Allan Labor Government has chosen to politicise the urgent task of child safety reform by appointing one of its own, former Labor Premier Jay Weatherill, to lead yet another review – instead of taking immediate action.

While the Liberals and Nationals welcome the government’s decision to commission an urgent review into childcare safety, it is disappointing that Labor has chosen to appoint a former Labor Premier to lead this process.

This raises real concerns that the government is more focused on creating an opportunity for a Labor ally, rather than ensuring the strongest outcomes to protect children are delivered as quickly as possible.

The Liberals and Nationals priority remains the safety of children, and we will support any recommendations that genuinely strengthen protections in childcare settings. However, families deserve confidence that this process is truly independent and focused on outcomes, not political interests.

Leader of the Opposition, Brad Battin, said: “Victorians see this for what it is: a government focused on protecting itself rather than Victorian children. Appointing a former Labor Premier to run another review is not leadership – it’s damage control.”

“This is one of the worst child protection failures in decades. It demands urgent, independent action – not another insider-led process designed to protect the government rather than protect kids.”

“What exactly are we waiting for? The government has known about the solutions to this crisis for years. The report may as well be written already.”

“Labor’s appointment of Jay Weatherill to oversee Victoria’s biggest childcare sex abuse scandal is an insult to every Victorian family – Weatherill himself presided over South Australia’s worst child protection disaster, his government ignored warnings that led to a crisis.

“How can Victorians trust Jacinta Allan and Labor to protect our kids when they’re recycling the same failed leadership that let children down before?

In a letter written to the Premier, Shadow Minister for Education Jess Wilson advocated to recall parliament early to pass immediate reforms to ensure the safety of children is not delayed.

“Every parent has the right to expect their child will be safe when dropped off at childcare. We are committed to working constructively with the government, to ensure every child is safe, supported and protected.”

“There are immediate actions that can be taken today to ensure there are greater protection for children at childcare – including the installation of CCTV, strengthening the working with children checks process and the establishment of a Victorian register for all childcare workers.

“The Victorian community is expecting action not further delay. By failing to take action on previous recommendations, the Allan Labor Government has left gaps in the childcare safety system and failed Victorian families. We cannot wait until the end of July – or even mid August – to implement the reforms we know are needed now,” said Ms Wilson.

“It’s incumbent on the government to recall parliament immediately to ensure every child has the protection they deserve at childcare.”

Victorians want a government that fixes problems before a crisis occurs.

The Victorian Government should have listened to the Liberals and Nationals when we called for the implementation of the Ombudsman report three years ago. They should listen to us now to recall the parliament immediately.