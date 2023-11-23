The Allan Labor Government is ensuring Victorian secondary students are ready to embrace the jobs of the future, with high quality renewable energy equipment to learn with.

Victoria’s next big build will be the renewable energy transition – delivering cheaper, more reliable renewable energy into the grid and creating 59,000 jobs.

Minister for Education Ben Carroll today announced applications for the $10 million Tech Schools Clean Energy Equipment Fund (CEEF) are now open – which will help Tech Schools ensure students are better equipped to enter energy roles such as data analysts, engineers, electricians, and technicians.

“Thanks to the Tech Schools Clean Energy Equipment Fund our secondary school students will have even more opportunities to pursue a career in renewable energy,” Minister for Education Ben Carroll said.

“The Fund will ensure students have access to the latest industry-standard equipment so they can be best placed to become successful in the renewable energy sector in the future,” Minister Carroll added.

Tech Schools work with local secondary schools and industry partners to deliver practical and future career-linked STEM education that students need to succeed in areas such as renewable energy, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

The Tech Schools Clean Energy Equipment Fund is part of the Labor Government’s $116 million investment to create six new Tech Schools in Brimbank, Dandenong, Frankston, Hume, Wangaratta, and Warrnambool.

Tech Schools can use the CEEF to purchase equipment such as wind turbine simulators, solar car kits or hydrogen generation kits. The schools can use this equipment to develop new programs introducing students to key concepts, technology, and pathways in renewable energy.

“Victoria’s next big build is the renewable energy transition, ensuring students have access to best equipment will ensure they can get the skills and training needed to take on new opportunities in this booming industry,” Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said.

Equipment can also contribute to existing programs such as Gippsland Tech School’s ‘Renewable Future’, which introduces students to solar and wind energy generation, or Casey Tech School’s ‘Discovering energy’, in which students conduct experiments to optimise the production of renewable energy and its use in vehicles and homes.

The CEEF also enables Tech Schools to deliver programs which spark students’ interest in renewable energy and prepares them with skills for a range of jobs including carbon sector specialists, electric vehicle repair technicians, battery design specialists, energy auditors and energy efficiency engineers.

Victoria is on track to meet its target of 95 percent renewable energy generation by 2035, creating 59,000 jobs – including 6,000 traineeships and apprentices – to deliver the infrastructure and services needed.

