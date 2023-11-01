The Leader of the Opposition, the Hon Peter Dutton MP, is visiting Delhi, India, from 1 to 4 November 2023.

During this trip Mr Dutton will meet with political representatives, business leaders, and visit organisations supporting schooling and education programmes, as well as addressing an event at the India Australia Strategic Alliance.

Australia is home to a strong and vibrant Indian community, with some 800,000 Australians having Indian heritage.

We are proud of the Indian community’s contribution to our national life in our communities, towns, and cities across many fields of endeavour. The Indian community’s success is integral to modern Australia and a critical part of our nation’s migration and multicultural success.

Friendships were forged as far back as the late 18th and early 19th centuries when Indian migrants came to Australia as labourers – including the famous cameleers who worked in our outback. Camaraderie was cultivated, too, during the ill-fated Dardanelles Campaign on Gallipoli in 1915 where Indians fought alongside the men they came to know as Anzacs.

Today, Australia’s relationship with India is one based on mutual understanding, trust, and a shared vision of a stable, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

India and Australia’s bond growing ever stronger is testimony to our expanding economic, security and social ties. Each year, our two countries open new pipelines of friendship, opportunity and enterprise which enhance the connections between our two nations.

Under the former Coalition Government, Australia and India elevated our bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020. Then in April 2022, Australia signed the historic Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement which is creating new ventures between our industries and businesses.

Peter Dutton will be accompanied by Jason Wood MP, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, during this visit.

The Hon Sussan Ley MP will be Acting Leader of the Opposition during this time.

