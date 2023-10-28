The killer driver involved in the tragic accident at Diggers Rest in August last year in which Melbourne Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh died has pleaded guilty. Cory Comport, a 24-year-old man pleaded guilty before the County Court on October 23, to culpable driving, which caused the accident that killed Nirvair.

Nirvair Singh, 44-year-old father of two, died on the spot from head and chest injuries after a jeep rammed into his Toyota Kluger on the Bulla-Diggers Rest Road northwest of Melbourne on August 30 last year.

Killer driver Cory Comport was tracked by the police earlier this year and in March he was accused by the police to be the driver involved in the crash that killed Nirvair.

Corey Comport, who drove under the influence of drugs, sobbed in Victorian County Court as he admitted he never should have been behind the wheel, the 9News channel reported.

The court heard that Comport was travelling 168km/h in an 80km/h zone when he struck a jeep that rammed into Nirvair’s vehicle at about 3.30 pm.

In the preceding 30 minutes before the crash, Comport evaded cops twice, with multiple drivers later telling police they were scared as he weaved between lanes and overtook them.

A roadside drug test showed that he was under the influence of GHB, methamphetamine, and ketamine.

Fortunately, the driver of the jeep escaped serious injury but she told the court she still struggled to get behind the wheel.

Nirvair’s wife Harpreet Kaur said his death had left a void in her heart that seemed impossible to fill.

“Every moment, my thoughts are consumed with memories of him,” she told the County Court Judge Scott Johns.

Harpreet said she felt the burden of being the sole parent to her two young sons, wanting to support them while also dealing with her grief.

Nirvair’s young sons also wrote victim impact statements to the court, where they described how much they missed their father.

“My life will be very quiet and not joyful because my dad is not with me,” said one son.

Listening to the family’s statements, Cory sobbed sitting at the back of the courtroom.

Later he apologised to Nirvair’s family saying he realized he ‘stuffed up and felt horrible’.

Cory said he wanted to “change his life and become a better person” once he was eventually released from jail.

He is planning to move interstate with his brother and start his life over again, away from drugs and bad influences, the report said.

Cory’s drugs addiction and mental health are being assessed for his sentencing.

Judge Scott Johns adjourned the case to a further plea hearing in December so more psychological material could be obtained.

Cory Comport has been remanded in custody till his next court date.

