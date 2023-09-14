With school holidays and family road trips around the corner, RACV is urging Victorian motorists to take a safety-first mindset to keep safe on the roads.

RACV Policy Lead – Road Safety, Sam Lynch, said that it was important for every Victorian motorist to do their part to ensure a safe holiday period.

“School holidays at this time of year are a great opportunity for a road trip, but that often means an increased number of people driving on unfamiliar roads with different conditions,” Mr Lynch said.

“We are encouraging everyone heading away to make sure they get to their destination safely – even one life lost on our roads is too many and we need all Victorians to play their part in driving safely.”

As of 12 September 2023, 206 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads in 2023 – an increase of 21.9 per cent on last year.

Concerningly, as of July, the Victorian road toll was also 37.5 per cent beyond the National Road Safety Strategy target for the year, which all Governments committed to in an effort to significantly reduce road trauma by 2030.

RACV is sharing five key tips for Victorians heading on road trip journeys:

Don’t get stuck roadside: Make sure your roadside assistance is current. Make sure your car can get you there: Ensure your car servicing is up to date and check on the quality of your tyres as well as air and fluid levels. Share driving and plan breaks: Make sure you are well rested before embarking on a long trip. Plan to stop for 15 minutes every two hours. If possible, take turns driving even if it’s only for a short time. Patience with fellow drivers: During the holidays there are more cars on the road and a chance for more traffic and congestion. Patience and empathy with your fellow motorists will lead to safer driving decisions. Remove distractions: Using mobile phones or other portable devices while driving is not only illegal but very dangerous. Make sure that you’ve removed temptation and if you must receive or make a call, ensure that you have pulled over and parked safely before doing so.

More tips are available for Victorians planning a road trip at the RACV website.

