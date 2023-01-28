Whole of India is getting together and celebrating the 74th year of Republic Day. On this auspicious day, like any other Indian, actress and influencer Nikita Rawal takes the opportunity to make sure to celebrate the day by letting her fans realize how important it is to acknowledge one’s Indian roots.

Taking to Instagram, Nikita shares a couple of pictures where she is seen sporting a tricolor turban and white kurta and holds the Indian flag up high proudly along with the caption, “Happy Republic Day to all (heart emojis) Proud to be an Indian (heart emojis)”.

Well Nikita’s post does radiate joy and happiness for the biggest day.

Portrayal of Indian nationalism in Bollywood is the latest ‘woke’ and viral commodity in Bollywood. It has been the “go to” thing for anyone who does not oppose Modi government. (Generally – anything on Indian politics is perceived as – appeasing or sucking up to the government of the day.)

And Kangana Ranaut is the actress in Bollywood who has been unabashedly pro-Modi, who claims to wear ‘I am only and all for my country India’ like a badge of honour.

Her latest film – Emergency, in which she plays – the most controversial woman of Indian politics – Indira Gandhi was promoted on her Insta handle as:

Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world… #Emergency shoot begins @manikarnikafilms @nishantpitti @anupampkher @shreyastalpade27 @aksht_ranaut

@writish1 @gvprakash @manojmuntashir @mrsheetalsharma @rakeshyadav.artncraft @raiajayg @khuranasamir @bhumika_chawla_t @satishkaushik2178

As far Nikita, on the work front, has a few projects lined up that are yet to be revealed. She is well known for her stint in the movie “Amma Ki Boli” where she starred alongside Hrishitaa Bhatt and Sanjay Mishra. Apart from that, Nikita is known for her philanthropic work for society.

