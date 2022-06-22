‘Daughters of Durga’, Dowries, Gender violence and Families in Australia is a book by Dr Manjula Datta O’Connor, a clinical psychiatrist who has been working in the area for more than three decades.

The book paints a very ugly picture of our community, particularly men, young men who, according to Datta O’Connor are brazenly abusing their female partners, in most cases wives.

The book reveals the underbelly of many who can only be placed among the recently arrived members of our community, particularly from around 2009 onward when there was opening up of international education allowing hundreds and thousands of international students from India.

The problem “only started when numbers of students increased dramatically”, Dr Manjula Datta O’Connor told Bharat Times.

Having arrived in Australian in the 1970s, psychiatrist Manjula Datta O’Connor has been running her private practice in Melbourne for more than 30 years but did not see anything like this until the influx of international students from India started settling down under.

The gory details of inhuman treatment of girls – abusing young brides by bringing them on tourist visa and using them as sex slaves – is shocking, beyond belief.

When asked about the worst story she had come across, Dr Datta O’Connor narrated the following ordeal of a girl from Punjab:

“A young woman was living happily, working hard in in a city in Punjab. And this particular man who was an Australian Indian resident citizen, he chased her and wanted to marry her. She kept refusing, saying no to him. He chased her for something like 12 months, sending her lots of messages of love.

“And one time he sent her a message saying, I’m walking into the ocean into the sea here in Melbourne, he showed a video, if you don’t marry me, I will kill myself.

“She believed him. She believed that he was so madly in love with her, that he will die if she doesn’t marry him… she agreed to marry him, after much hesitation. Her poor mother and her brothers, they all warned her. They said, Don’t get married to this guy.

“But she went ahead.

“He came back to Melbourne, and she was in India, waiting for the visa. He then told her, he wants to start a business and doesn’t have money. Can she lend him $30,000?

She told him she did not have any money, like that sort of money to give him. He asked her if she could borrow and send. She borrowed and gave him the money.

She then arrives in Australia.

“He brought her here on tourist visa, on tourist visa, and put her in a share house with four other people. And he told her you have one room here. You are not allowed to go outside this room to talk to other people. You will only talk to me. And he did not live with her. He would come and stay with her when he wanted sex and he would then disappear.

“She wasn’t allowed to talk to anyone. She wasn’t allowed to leave the house. Then he became more and more aggressive. He became physically violent towards her if she wanted to go out or talk to anyone. And if she refused sex because he would come do sex and disappear.”

The man left her in that share house and went to India. Finally advised by someone, she contacted police, got an intervention order for her safety and is now staying in Australia on a refugee visa application after her tourist visa expired.

Sadly, Daughters of Durga introduces our community leaders to many more girls like her. Dowry seems to be the key driver in most cases. The abuse may look physical, sexual or financial on surface, but it all starts with groom’s (or his family’s) dissatisfaction with the amount of stuff she managed to bring into the marriage. The irony is – none of the dowry items ever get transported to Australia and frequently – despite a posh five-star wedding (all expenses paid by the girl’s side) and handsome amount of dowry, the groom once back in Australia, asks for financial contribution.

Datta O’Connor, through this book, introduces the community leaders to the very ugly, harsh realities of their own community. It exhorts them to take action – to do something.

In plain words, it sifts the abuse from the unwarranted effects of modern living, and paints it as it is.

It is a must-read book for everyone in our community – community leaders, health workers, mental health workers and other stakeholders like the law enforcement agencies and the government alike.

Also read: Man of Indian appearance poses as AFP officer to steal money

Datta O’Connor believes there may be many girls suffering in silence, not being able to muster the courage to speak out, for fear of physical, social, financial or immigration repercussions.

Her final message to those suffering in silence is:

“If you are worried that you will not get permanent residency of Australia, because he might remove the (his) sponsorship for the partner visa, then don’t worry, because the government is here to support you. There are numerous support services available for women, even those on temporary visa now. Don’t stay in an abusive marriage, if you simply want to keep the marriage together, because in the long run, it will damage you, it will damage your mental health, it will damage your physical health. And one day you will wake up you are 55, 60 year old and you will think all my best years of my life, I wasted being depressed and oppressed and powerless…

“You know, that you have to make your own life. You have to follow whatever will give you self- respect, dignity and a sense of empowerment over your own life. Think about it. Do not be a slave to anyone. Because in the end, it will come to bite you.”

Daughters of Durga is available both in print and online.

To read the eBook version of Daughters of Durga, click here.

Similar Posts by The Author: