Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh has not had a good week this week. First, on June 1 his right-hand man – Sachin Waze was allowed to be an approver against him. On June 2, the Central Bureau of Investigation (the CBI) filed its chargesheet – a 59 pages document listing all the charges of corruption, extortion and money laundering against him and two other co-accused – his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

Dismissed Mumbai Police cop Sachin Waze whose name was also added later on as an accused is no longer there as an accused to be arraigned. Instead, he will now give evidence against Anil Deshmukh and his accomplices as a free man.

Anil Deshmukh, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde were arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 in relation to money laundering offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They have been in custody of the state and central agencies and are now in judicial custody.

The next step is for the Court to take cognizance of the chargesheet which will happen in due course.

Meanwhile, the investigation in the case will continue.

Background

Last year, a preliminary inquiry initiated into the complaint of Dr. Jaishri Patil made findings and the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Anil Deshmukh and unknown others.

The inquiry was initiated after a direction was given on April 5, 2021 by the Bombay High Court in the plea filed by Param Bir Singh, former Commissioner of Mumbai Police who himself had worked closely with the ill-fated former Home Minister.

After investigation, Anil Deshmukh was named in the FIR along with his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and Sachin Waze.

With Sachin Waze now an approver, the three now stand arraigned as accused in the case.

