Message from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison

INDIA REPUBLIC DAY 2022

Namaste to everyone celebrating India’s Republic Day.

It is a wonderful co-incidence of history that Australia shares its national holiday with India— 26 January.

There is an easiness, a natural connection, between our two cultures, and a deep friendship. Australians call it mateship. Indians call it dosti.

Our familiarity means that we can work easily together – and together we strive to build a better world.

On this shared day – we honour the communities that share Australian and Indian heritage in our two countries. We know the pandemic has been testing for them with so many families separated.

In 2022, we share a hope of a COVID recovery – with families reuniting, and students and travellers returning to both of our shores, and our peoples living with health, safety and prosperity.

In setting down its constitution in 1950, India secured the democratic freedoms that ensure justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for its people.

I join them — and every Australian with a connection to India — in celebrating the constitution’s enactment on this day.

As India also marks its 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, Australia and India continue to share great friendship.

Happy Republic Day!

The Hon Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister of Australia

