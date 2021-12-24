Immigration Minister Alex Hawke wishes Australians on Christmas

MESSAGE FOR CHRISTMAS

Merry Christmas to all Australians and so many around the world as you gather together to celebrate the birth of Christ and the festive season.

Christmas represents both a time of happiness and thankfulness for the good in our lives, and of reflection and renewed hope as we move forward into a new year.

In the best Australian tradition, our diverse communities have faced the challenges of this year together, unified by our shared values including mutual respect, compassion, generosity, and acceptance – embodying the Christmas message of togetherness and love, which is more important than ever as we continue to reopen.

As we come out of this period of isolation, I look forward to seeing the joy that arises as families and communities reunite. This Christmas season will no doubt be a particularly cherished time for those who can celebrate with loved ones once again.

I would like to thank all Australians for your courage and resilience throughout this year, and I commend the work of community organisations who supported our recovery and our most vulnerable Australians. As many of us gather together and reflect on the significance of the occasion, I hope you can take the time to reconnect with family and friends and enjoy the festive season.

I wish you all a safe and joyous Christmas and a happy New Year.

ALEX HAWKE

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship,

Migrant Services and Multicultural Aff​airs



